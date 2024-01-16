"Who the f**k is sanctioning this?" - Fans react as veteran MMA fighter on 20-fight losing streak announces next matchup in Gamebred FC

Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC recently announced the return of Charles Bennett, who is set to face Joe Penafiel. The bout will take place under bareknuckle MMA rules.

The news of Bennett's return broke on social media and quickly caught the attention of MMA fans. Bennett, who holds a pro record of 30-45-2, is remarkably on a 20-fight losing skid in combat sports.

Media outlet MMA Mania shared the news on X:

"Charles Bennett returns to action March 2nd at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA He riding a 20-fight losing streak throughout all combat sports"

Bennett, who's fought under the monikers 'Felony' and 'Krazy Horse', has gained somewhat of a cult following over the years, and fans took to the comments section to react to the news.

One user wrote:

"Who the f**k is sanctioning this?"

Another likened the situation to Tony Ferguson and his current predicament, commenting:

"If he can do it Tony can too!"

@cra8798017 wrote:

"Damn from koing wanderlei to this"

@DatabasePicks expressed their support for Bennett, saying:

"Let's go Charles Bennett, time to break the streak!"

@ThatMMAguy710 added:

"Holy f**k a 20 fight losing streak is actually insane"

Gamebred FC to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher in bareknuckle MMA title fight

Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC is one of the few promotions that puts on bareknuckle fights with an MMA ruleset, which permits grappling. The promotion is set to put on another event on March 2, 2024, at the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main event will see former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos take on Alan Belcher in a bout for the heavyweight title. This will be 'Cigano's' second appearance under the Gamebred FC banner, as he previously took on another former UFC champion in Fabricio Werdum at GFC 5 in September 2023.

Junior dos Santos emerged victorious via split decision that night, and is now set to face Belcher for what will be the promotion's first legitimate championship.