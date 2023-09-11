Who is Josefine Knutsson? Undefeated teammate of Khamzat Chimaev set to make UFC debut on September 16 card

Swedish fighter and teammate of Khamzat Chimaev, Josefine Knutsson, is set to make her UFC debut this weekend on September 16.

While Josefine Knutsson was initially supposed to take on Lasmin Lucindo, the latter pulled out of the fight and has been replaced by Marnic Mann. It is worth noting that the Knutsson vs. Mann bout will be the first fight of the UFC Fight Night scheduled for later this weekend.

Knutsson is fairly new to the world of MMA having made her professional debut in 2021. However, she is an experienced kickboxer having a record of 27-5. The Swedish fighter has previously competed on the Road to UFC back in 2022 against Ye Dam Seo and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Moreover, Josefine Knutsson's last bout came on Dana White's Contender Series where she took on Isis Verbeek and won the fight via unanimous decision. That said, with her full UFC debut less than a week away, it remains to be seen how she will perform in the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Josefine Knutsson UFC: Who is headlinig the UFC card on September 16?

The card which is set to witness the debut of Swedish prospect Josefine Knutsson will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentia Shevchenko for the women's flyweight championship.

The two previously squared off earlier this year at UFC 285. Going into the bout as an underdog, Alexa Grasso looked like the much better fighter on the night and her efforts were rewarded as she went on to win the fight in the fourth round via submission and became the new UFC women's flyweight champion.

While Grasso looked like the more dominant fighter at UFC 285, Shevchenko's chances at regaining the title shouldn't be ruled out just yet. That said, it will be interesting to see if the Mexican can retain her title or if 'Bullet' will regain the championship and further cement her legacy as one of the best women's fighters ever.