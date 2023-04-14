Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 15, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen (also known as UFC on ESPN 44) will be the next fight card from the world's premier MMA organization. The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday, April 15, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the main event, No.2-ranked featherweight contender and former champion Max Holloway will take on No.4-ranked Arnold Allen in a pivotal matchup.

The co-main event will see Edson Barboza square off against Billy Quarantillo in another battle of featherweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cuțelaba (light heavyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Clay Guida vs. Rafa García (lightweight)

Max Holloway (23-7)

Max Holloway ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided unanimous decision in his trilogy title bout against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski last July. 'Blessed' went 0-3 against 'The Great' with that defeat. The Hawaiian was on a two-fight win streak before losing to the champion last time out.

Arnold Allen (19-1)

Arnold Allen is riding an impressive 12-fight win streak into this bout, 10 of which have come inside the octagon. The Brit was most recently awarded a second-round TKO win against Calvin Kattar after his opponent suffered a knee injury. Prior to that win, Allen dispatched Dan Hooker via first-round TKO.

Edson Barboza (22-11)

Edson Barboza is coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon with his latest defeat coming against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272 last year. The Brazilian is 2-5 in his last seven bouts and is in dire need of getting his hand raised this weekend.

Billy Quarantillo (17-4)

Billy Quarantillo has alternated wins and losses in his past four trips to the octagon. In his most recent outing in December, the 34-year-old picked up a technical knockout win over Alexander Hernandez.

Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1)

Dustin Jacoby's nine-fight unbeaten streak (one draw) came to a halt with his split-decision loss to Khalil Rountree last October. 'The Hanyak' will be determined to fight his way back into the win column when he takes on an undefeated prospect this Saturday.

Azamat Murzakanov (12-0)

Azamat Murzakanov will enter his upcoming bout on Saturday hoping to extend his record to a perfect 13-0. The Russian has finished all but two of his 12 victories with his latest triumph coming over Devin Clark via TKO in August last year.

Tanner Boser (20-9-1)

Tanner Boser has had a roller coaster of a UFC career, going 4-4 inside its banner. 'The Bulldozer' is 1-3 in his last four outings and is coming off a split-decision loss against Rodrigo Nascimento in September last year.

Ion Cuțelaba (16-9-1-1NC)

Ion Cuțelaba's octagon career has been on a downward trajectory. 'The Hulk' was finished in all of his last three bouts with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Kennedy Nzechukwu via second-round TKO in November 2022.

Pedro Munhoz (19-7-2NC)

Pedro Munhoz's latest bout against Sean O'Malley in July 2022 ended in a no-contest after the Brazilian suffered an accidental eye poke. 'The Young Punisher' dropped back-to-back decisions to Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz prior to that fight.

Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2)

Chris Gutierrez is unbeaten in his last eight bouts (one draw) with his latest triumph coming over Frankie Edgar last November. The Texan's last defeat came in late 2018 at 'The Ultimate Fighter' 28 Finale just before his promotional debut.

Clay Guida (38-22)

Clay Guida has struggled for consistency throughout his UFC career. 'The Carpenter' has alternated wins and losses in his last six outings and is coming off a split-decision win over Scott Holtzman last December.

Rafa García (14-3)

Rafa García is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Maheshate Hayisaer last time out in December. The Mexican is 3-3 in his last six trips to the octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman (light heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodríguez (women's strawweight)

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Aaron Phillips vs. Gastón Bolanos (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova (women's bantamweight)

Bill Algeo (16-7)

Bill Algeo ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Andre Fili last September. Prior to that loss, 'Senor Perfecto' had back-to-back wins to his name.

T.J. Brown (17-9)

T.J. Brown scored a third-round submission win over Erik Silva last time out in December. 'Downtown' went 3-1 in his last four outings with that triumph.

Brandon Royval (14-6)

Brandon Royval suffered back-to-back losses through 2020-21 but rebounded with two straight victories in 2022. Most recently, 'Raw Dawg' dispatched Matt Schnell with a first-round submission last May.

Matheus Nicolau (19-2-1)

Matheus Nicolau is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout. In his latest outing, the Brazilian finished Matt Schnell with a second-round knockout.

Zak Cummings (24-7)

Zak Cummings scored a unanimous decision win over Alessio Di Chirico back in August 2020. After nearly three years of inactivity, the Missouri native will return to the octagon hoping to pick up his second consecutive win.

Ed Herman (26-15-1NC)

Ed Herman's three-fight win streak came to a halt when he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Alonzo Menifield in August 2021. 'Short Fuse' will be back in action this Saturday looking to get back into the win column.

Gillian Robertson (11-7)

Gillian Robertson is fresh off an impressive second-round TKO win over Mariya Agapova last September. The Canadian will look to continue that momentum as she takes on an undefeated opponent this weekend.

Piera Rodriguez (9-0)

Piera Rodríguez will make her third UFC appearance this Saturday, hoping to record her 10th straight victory. 'La Fiera' edged out Sam Hughes last time out in October.

Lando Vannata (12-6-2)

Lando Vannata was submitted by Charles Jourdain in his latest bout last year. With that loss, 'Groovy' went 2-3 in his last five outings.

Daniel Zellhuber (12-1)

Daniel Zellhuber suffered his sole career defeat in his UFC debut against Trey Ogden last September. The loss ended Zellhuber's 12-fight unbeaten streak. The 23-year-old will aim for a statement performance this Saturday as he makes his sophomore octagon appearance.

Bruna Brasil (8-2-1)

Bruna Brasil is set to make her promotional debut this Saturday on the strength of a seven-fight win streak. The Brazilian earned her UFC contract with a second-round knockout of Marnic Mann at 'Dana White's Contender Series' 2022: Week 8 in September.

Denise Gomes (6-2)

Denise Gomes had an unsuccessful start to her UFC career, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Konklak Suphisara last September. The 23-year-old Brazilian will be desperately searching for a win as she makes her second promotional appearance this Saturday.

Aaron Phillips (12-4)

Aaron Phillips came up short in his UFC debut, suffering a submission loss against Jack Shore back in July 2020. After nearly three years on the shelf, the Louisiana native will make a comeback looking for his first win under the promotional banner.

Gastón Bolanos (6-3)

Gastón Bolanos will make his UFC debut this Saturday looking for his second consecutive win. The former Bellator fighter is 1-2 in his last three bouts.

Joselyne Edwards (12-4)

Joselyne Edwards dropped back-to-back decisions in 2021 but rattled off two consecutive wins the following year. 'La Pantera's' latest triumph came over Ji Yeon Kim via split decision.

Lucie Pudilova (14-7)

Lucie Pudilova will make her second UFC appearance on Saturday riding a three-fight win streak. In her octagon debut at UFC 278 last August, the 28-year-old scored an impressive second-round TKO win over Yanan Wu. Pudilova will now hope to carry that momentum into her sophomore UFC appearance at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

