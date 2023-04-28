Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 29, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon (also known as UFC Fight Night 223) will be the next Fight Night card from the MMA juggernaut. The event is set to take place this Saturday, April 29, at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.8-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong will take on the No.10-ranked Ricky Simon. Both fighters are looking to continue their ascension towards the upper echelon of the stacked division.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon fight promo below:

Taking the co-headliner slot will be a middleweight showdown between streaking prospect Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters (welterweight)

Song Yadong (19-7-1D-1NC)

Song Yadong's three-fight win streak came to a halt when he ran into Cory Sandhagen last September, suffering a fourth-round TKO. The Chinese sensation will now look to get back to his winning ways as he takes on a streaking opponent this Saturday.

Ricky Simon (20-3)

Ricky Simon had a 3-2 start to his octagon career but went on to score five straight wins thereafter. Three of those five wins came via stoppage with his latest triumph coming over Jack Shore via second-round submission last July.

Caio Borralho (13-1-1NC)

Caio Borralho is riding an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak into this bout (including 1 NC). The Brazilian picked up a unanimous decision win over Makhmud Muradov last time out at UFC 280 in October and will make his fourth UFC appearance on Saturday.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5-1NC)

Michal Oleksiejczuk is coming off back-to-back first-round stoppage wins with this latest victory coming over Cody Brundage last December. 'Hussar' has gone 4-3 in his last seven octagon appearances.

Rodolfo Vieira (8-2)

Rodolfo Vieira is fresh off a unanimous decision loss against Chris Curtis last time out in June. 'The Black Belt Hunter' is 1-2 in his last three trips to the octagon.

Cody Brundage (8-3)

Cody Brundage was knocked out in the first round the last time he stepped inside the octagon against Michal Oleksiejczuk in December. The Michigan native is 3-3 in his last six octagon appearances.

Julian Erosa (28-10)

Julian Erosa's three-fight win streak came to an end when he ran into Alex Caceres, suffering a first-round TKO in December. 'Juicy J' will be determined to fight his way back into the win column this Saturday.

Fernando Padilla (14-4)

Fernando Padilla is set to make his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night this weekend. The 26-year-old Mexican is coming off back-to-back wins with this latest triumph coming against Cameron Graves via TKO at Fury FC 46 in May 2021.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-8-1D)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima dispatched Andrei Arlovski via a first-round rear-naked choke in his latest outing in October. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will make his third promotional appearance this Saturday. The undefeated prospect edged out Chase Sherman last November and will be hoping to pick up his tenth straight victory.

Josh Quinlan (6-0-1NC)

Josh Quinlan's UFC contract-earning win against Logan Urban at DWCS was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance in late 2021. However, 'The Renegade' went on to make his octagon debut the following year, scoring a first-round knockout win over Jason Witt in August.

Trey Waters (7-1)

Trey Waters saw his six-fight unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of Gabriel Bonfim at DWCS in September. 'The Truth' went on to pick up a second-round knockout win over Jalin Fuller at LFA 156 last month and will make a quick turnaround for his octagon debut this Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva (women's bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women's bantamweight)

Martin Buday (11-1)

Martin Buday is riding a 10-fight win streak into this bout and has a sole loss in his professional career. 'Badys' most recently edged out a split decision win over Lukasz Brzeski last August.

Jake Collier (13-8)

Jake Collier is coming off two straight losses with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Chris Barnett via second-round TKO in September. 'The Prototype' has gone 2-4 in his last six trips to the octagon.

Cody Durden (14-4-1D)

Cody Durden suffered a first-round submission loss against Muhammad Mokaev last March but rattled off two consecutive wins thereafter. Durden most recently scored a unanimous decision win over Carlos Mota in October.

Charles Johnson (13-4)

Much like his opponent, Charles Johnson suffered a unanimous decision loss against Muhammad Mokaev but rebounded with back-to-back wins. However, 'InnerG' dropped a split decision to Ode Osbourne in his subsequent outing in February and will be looking to get back into the win column this Saturday.

Stephanie Egger (8-3)

Stephanie Egger suffered a submission loss against Mayra Bueno Silva last August but bounced back with a submission win over Ailin Perez a month later.

Irina Alekseeva (4-1)

Irina Alekseeva will make her promotional debut on Saturday aiming for her second straight win. The Russian's last win came over Stephanie Ielo Page via unanimous decision at Bellator 269 in October 2021.

Brian Kelleher (24-14)

Brian Kelleher will enter his upcoming bout on the heels of back-to-back first-round submission defeats. The New Yorker's recent loss came at the hands of Mario Bautista last June.

Journey Newson (10-4-1NC)

Journey Newson ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Sergey Morozov last time out in December. The Oregon native is 1-2 in his last three outings.

Hailey Cowan (7-2)

Hailey Cowan earned her UFC contract with a split-decision win over Claudia Leite in Dana White's Contender Series: Week 4 in August. The Texan will make her octagon debut on Saturday hoping to pick up her third straight win.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0)

Jamey-Lyn Horth will also make her promotional debut this weekend, hoping to keep her undefeated streak intact. The Canadian has finished all of her fights and will look to carry that momentum into her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

