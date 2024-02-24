Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, February 24, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to Mexico City for the next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (also known as UFC Fight Night 237) will take place on Saturday, February 24 (U.S. time).

The headlining slot on the UFC card tonight will be a flyweight clash between former champion Brandon Moreno and the No.3-ranked contender Brandon Royval.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 promo below:

In the co-main event, No.2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez will square off against the No.4-ranked Brian Ortega.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Brandon Moreno (21-7-2D)

Brandon Moreno dropped the title to Alexandre Pantoja in a split decision loss at UFC 290 last year. 'The Assassin Baby' will look to earn another crack at the title with a win on home soil this weekend.

Brandon Royval (15-7)

Brandon Royval is also coming off a loss to reigning 125-pound champ Alexandre Pantoja in their recent clash in December. 'Raw Dawg' will look to get back on track with a win over a former divisional champion on the UFC card tonight.

Yair Rodriguez (19-4-1NC)

Yair Rodriguez captured interim featherweight gold with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett at UFC 284 but failed to unify the belts in a TKO defeat against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290. 'El Pantera' will hope to score another shot at the title with a win this Saturday.

Brian Ortega (15-3-1NC)

Brian Ortega will return to the octagon for the first time since his initial meeting with Rodriguez, which ended in the waning moments of the opening round when he suffered a shoulder injury. Due to the injury, Rodriguez was granted the TKO victory on the night.

Daniel Zellhuber (14-1)

Daniel Zellhuber tasted his first career loss in his UFC debut in September 2022. However, 'Golden Boy' rebounded with back-to-back wins. His latest triumph was against Christos Giagos via submission.

Francisco Prado (12-1)

Like his opponent, Francisco Prado also suffered his lone career defeat in his promotional debut at UFC 284. The Argentinian bounced back with a first-round TKO of Ottman Azaitar last July.

Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1)

Raul Rosas Jr. made an emphatic UFC debut, dispatching Jay Perrin via first-round submission at UFC 282. However, Christian Rodriguez outpointed the teenager in his next UFC outing. He bounced back with a first-round TKO of Terrence Mitchell and will be looking to make it two in a row come fight night.

Ricky Turcios (12-3)

Ricky Turcios secured a hard-fought split decision win over Kevin Natividad in his last outing. The Texan is currently 2-1 under the promotional banner.

Yazmin Jauregui (10-1)

Yazmin Jauregui suffered her first career defeat at the hands of Denise Gomes in her third octagon appearance at UFC 290. The Mexican is currently 2-1 in the UFC.

Sam Hughes (8-5)

Sam Hughes edged out Jaqueline Amorim last time out in April 2023. The Iowa native is 3-4 under the promotional banner.

Manuel Torres (14-2)

Manuel Torres is coming off a vicious first-round knockout win over Nikolas Motta last June. All but one of his wins have come via first-round stoppage.

Chris Duncan (11-1)

Chris Duncan is riding a four-fight win streak into the bout, with two wins under the UFC banner. In his latest outing last July, 'The Problem' edged out a unanimous decision win over Yanal Ashmoz.

UFC card tonight: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)

Cristian Quiñonez (18-4)

Cristian Quiñonez had a five-fight win streak snapped in a submission loss to Kyung Ho Kang last June. He will hope to get back in the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Raoni Barcelos (17-5)

Raoni Barcelos has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 1-4 in his last five outings. In his latest trip to the octagon in August, the Brazilian dropped a unanimous decision to Kyler Phillips.

Jesus Aguilar (9-2)

Jesus Aguilar had a poor start to his UFC career, suffering a submission defeat against Tatsuro Taira. However, the Mexican bounced back impressively, knocking out Shannon Ross at UFC 290 in July.

Mateus Mendonca (10-2)

Mateus Mendonca has gone 0-2 under the UFC banner, with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Nathan Maness in October. The Brazilian is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Edgar Chairez (10-5-1NC)

Edgar Chairez will meet Danie Lacerda in a rematch after their latest clash ended in a no-contest due to premature stoppage. Before his fight with Lacerda, 'Puro Chicali' dropped a unanimous decision to Tatsuro Taira in his octagon debut.

Daniel Lacerda (11-5-1)

Daniel Lacerda will be determined to get his hand raised on Saturday after going 0-4-1 under the promotional banner, with all of those defeats coming via finish.

Claudio Puelles (12-3)

Fares Ziam saw his five-fight win streak come to a halt in a TKO loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 281. 'Prince of Peru' will hope to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2)

Ronaldo Rodriguez will make his UFC debut on Saturday on the back of a five-fight win streak. Three of those victories came via stoppage.

Denys Bondar (14-4)

Denys Bondar has 0-2 under the promotion banner, with his latest loss coming against Carlos Hernandez via decision. The Ukrainian was on an eight-fight win streak before his UFC stint.

Victor Altamirano (12-3)

Victor Altamirano is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Tim Elliott in June 2023. The Texan is currently 2-2 under the promotional banner.

Felipe dos Santos (7-1-1NC)

Felipe dos Santos suffered his first career defeat in a unanimous decision loss to Manel Kape at UFC 293. The Brazilian will hope to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Muhammad Naimov (10-2)

Muhammad Naimov will be seeking his sixth straight victory this Saturday. The Tajikistani is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nathaniel Wood in October.

Erik Silva (9-2)

Erik Silva earned his UFC contract with a stunning TKO win over Anvar Boynazarov at Dana White's Contender Series. However, the Venezuelan was submitted by T.J. Brown in his octagon debut, which snapped an eight-fight win streak.