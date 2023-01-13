Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, January 14, 2022? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its first card of 2023, UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Fight Night 217 and UFC Vegas 67). The event is set to go down this Saturday, January 14, with a series of thrilling matchups lined up for MMA fans.

The main event of UFC Vegas 67 will see Sean Strickland headline a second consecutive fight card as he takes on Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight matchup. Imavov was originally scheduled to face Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout. However, the latter had to pull out of the fight at the last moment with an injury.

Taking the co-main event honors will be an exciting featherweight matchup between the No.13-ranked Dan Ige and Damon Jackson, who will look to break into the divisional top 15 with his performance on Saturday.

Here's a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov (light heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington (women's bantamweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Sean Strickland (25-5)

Sean Strickland has been on a rough patch lately, suffering back-to-back defeats in his last two bouts. In his latest outing on December 17, 'Tarzan' dropped a close decision to former title challenger Jared Cannonier. The No.7-ranked middleweight will be moving up to 205 lbs as he steps in on short notice to take on Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-3)

Nassourdine Imavov gets his first big name in Sean Strickland this Saturday and will look to make the most of this opportunity. The Frenchman is riding a three-fight win streak, which includes two straight finishes in 2021. In his latest outing last September, Imavov outpointed Joaquin Buckley.

Dan Ige (15-6)

Dan Ige's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory, going 0-3 in his last three octagon appearances. '50K' has dropped all of those bouts via unanimous decision, with his latest defeat coming against rising prospect Movsar Evloev last June.

Damon Jackson (22-4-1-1)

Damon Jackson will enter this bout on the back of a four-fight win streak, which includes two finishes. In his latest trip to the octagon in September, the Texan scored a first-round TKO win over Pat Sabatini.

Punahele Soriano (9-2)

After dropping back-to-back decisions, Punahele Soriano bounced back in spectacular fashion, scoring a second-round knockout of Dalcha Lungiambula last time out in July. The Hawaiian will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming matchup on Saturday.

Roman Kopylov (9-2)

Much like his next opponent, Roman Kopylov also made his way back into the win column in his latest outing after suffering two consecutive losses. The Russian is fresh off a third-round KO of Alessio Di Chirico and will be equally determined to continue his winning ways.

Ketlen Vieira (13-2)

Ketlen Vieira picked up a unanimous decision win over former champion Holly Holm last May before outpointing another former titleholder in Miesha Tate back in November 2021. The Brazilian is 2-3 in her last five bouts and hopes to make her way to a title shot with a statement performance.

Raquel Pennington (14-8)

Raquel Pennington will look to continue her quest toward title contention as she takes on the No.2-ranked Vieira this Saturday. Ranked No.5 in the division, 'Rocky' is riding a four-fight win streak into this bout, with a decision win over Aspen Ladd being her latest triumph.

Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0)

Undefeated prospect Umar Nurmagomedov thoroughly dominated Nate Maness in his latest outing last June. Prior to that victory, the Dagestani recorded three straight finishes inside two rounds.

Raoni Barcelos (17-3)

After dropping two consecutive bouts, Raoni Barcelos fought his way to a unanimous decision victory against Trevin Jones last October. The Brazilian was on a 9-fight unbeaten run before his pair of losses and will look to build another winning streak as he takes on the highly-touted Nurmagomedov this Saturday.

Watch the UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore (lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça (bantamweight)

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre (featherweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick (flyweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks (women's flyweight)

Claudio Ribeiro (10-2)

Claudio Ribeiro is set to make his promotional debut this Saturday on the back of a six-fight win streak. The Brazilian scored a first-round knockout over Ivan Valenzuela on Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 4 last August to record his sixth straight finish.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5)

Abdul Razak Alhassan has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 1-4 in his last five bouts. In his most recent outing last February, 'Judo Thunder' dropped a split decision to Joaquin Buckley.

Mateusz Rębecki (16-1)

Mateusz Rębecki will make his UFC debut this Saturday, hoping to pick up his 14th straight victory. The Polish fighter is coming off a first-round submission win over Rodrigo Lidio on Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 6.

Nick Fiore (6-0)

Nick Fiore will also make his octagon debut this weekend as he takes on a streaking opponent. The 25-year-old finished all of his opponents in the first round.

Javid Basharat (13-0)

Javid Basharat will make his third octagon appearance on Saturday, hoping to stretch his record to a perfect 14-0. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'The Snow Leopard' is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Tony Gravely in September.

Mateus Mendonça (10-0)

Mateus Mendonça is coming off a first-round knockout of Ashiek Ajim at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 10 in September. The 23-year-old is also undefeated in his professional career and will aim for a convincing performance in his octagon debut this Saturday.

Allan Nascimento (19-6)

Allan Nascimento has alternated wins and losses in his last six bouts and is 1-1 under the UFC banner. 'Puro Osso' most recently outpointed Jake Hadley last May before dropping a split decision to Tagir Ulanbekov in October 2021.

Carlos Hernandez (8-1)

Carlos Hernandez will make his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday, hoping to pick up his ninth straight victory. The 29-year-old scored a split-decision win over Victor Altamirano in his UFC debut in February 2022.

Daniel Argueta (8-1)

Daniel Argueta had an unsuccessful start to his promotional career, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Damon Jackson last June. That was the only defeat of his professional career.

Nick Aguirre (7-0)

Nick Aguirre will be making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday, looking to pick up his eighth consecutive victory. The 26-year-old has stopped all of his opponents and will look to do the same when he steps inside the octagon this Saturday.

Charles Johnson (12-3)

Charles Johnson had an unsuccessful start to this UFC career in July 2022, dropping a unanimous decision to rising prospect Muhammad Mokaev. However, 'InnerG' bounced back with a split decision over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in November.

Jimmy Flick (16-5)

Jimmy Flick made a spectacular UFC debut back in December 2020, scoring a first-round submission win over Cody Durden. After over two years of inactivity, 'The Brick' will return to action on Saturday to make his second octagon appearance.

Priscila Cachoeira (12-4)

Priscila Cachoeira is riding a two-fight win streak and is fresh off a first-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski last August. The Brazilian has gone 4-4 under the UFC banner.

Sijara Eubanks (7-7)

Sijara Eubanks has lacked consistency throughout her UFC career, going 5-5 inside the octagon. The 37-year-old is coming off a TKO defeat at the hands of Melissa Gatto in December 2021 and is 1-3 in her last four outings.

