Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, January 20, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to Toronto, Canada, for 2024's first numbered event, UFC 297. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The main event of UFC 297 will feature a thrilling middleweight title clash between reigning 185-pound champ Sean Strickland and No.2-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis.

Watch UFC 297: Strickland vs. du Plessis fight preview below:

In the co-main event of UFC 297, the No.2-ranked Raquel Pennington will square off against No.3-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant women's bantamweight title.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 297 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis (middleweight title)

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (women's bantamweight title)

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott (welterweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Sean Strickland (28-5)

Sean Strickland captured the UFC middleweight crown by outstriking Israel Adedanya for five rounds at UFC 293 last September. The unanimous decision victory earned 'Tarzan' his third consecutive win and he looks to make his first successful title defense on the UFC card tonight.

Dricus du Plessis (20-2)

Dricus du Plessis is riding an eight-fight win streak into this championship fight, with six of those wins coming under the UFC banner. The South African finished all but one of those wins, with his latest triumph coming over former divisional champion Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 290 in July.

Raquel Pennington (15-8)

Raquel Pennington has won her last five fights and is fresh off a split-decision win over Ketlen Vieira in January. The Colorado native last tasted defeat against Holly Holm in 2020. This will be Pennington's second crack at the title after her TKO loss to then-champ Amanda Nunes back in 2018.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC)

Mayra Bueno Silva scored the biggest win of her career when she submitted former champion Holly Holm in their main event clash last July. However, the win over overturned and ruled a no contest after her ADHD medication resulted in a positive test for Ritalinic acid.

Neil Magny (28-11)

Neil Magny has alternated losses and wins through his last five fights. 'The Haitian Sensation' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to undefeated prospect Ian Garry at UFC 292.

Mike Malott (10-1-1)

Mike Malott is coming off six straight stoppage wins, four of which came under the UFC banner. The Canadian submitted Adam Fugitt in his latest octagon appearance at UFC 289 in June.

Chris Curtis (30-10, 1 NC)

Chris Curtis' latest fight against Nassourdine Imavov ended in a no contest following an accidental clash of heads. Prior to his fight with Imavov, 'The Action Man' suffered a unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6, 1 NC)

Marc-Andre Barriault will be eying his third consecutive when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. In his latest outing, the Canadian scored a unanimous decision win over Eryk Anders at UFC 289.

Arnold Allen (19-2)

Arnold Allen saw a 12-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway last April. The Brit will be determined to get back on track when he faces an undefeated rising contender on the UFC card tonight.

Movsar Evloev (17-0)

Movsar Evloev will enter this fight hoping to extend his record to a perfect 18-0. The Russian will also aim for his first finish inside the octagon and hope to break into the divisional top five with a statement performance.

UFC card tonight: UFC 297 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana (women's strawweight)

Brad Katona (13-2)

Brad Katona picked up a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson in his UFC debut last August. The Canadian stretched his win streak to five straight victories with that performance and won a second TUF tournament.

Garrett Armfield (9-3)

Garrett Armfield's octagon debut didn’t go plan as he suffered a technical submission defeat at the hands of David Onama. However, the Missourian rebounded impressively, scoring a TKO win over Toshiomi Kazama last August in Singapore.

Charles Jourdain (15-6-1)

Charles Jourdain is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Ricardo Ramos in September. The Canadian is 2-2 in his last four outings.

Sean Woodson (10-1-1)

Sean Woodson is unbeaten in his last four fights (including a draw against Luis Saldana). The Missourian's latest win came over Dennis Buzukja in August.

Serhiy Sidey (10-1)

Serhiy Sidey is riding a six-fight win streak into his UFC debut this weekend. Five of those victories came via finish, with his latest triumph coming over Ramon Taveras via TKO at DWCS 2023: Week 5 in September.

Ramon Taveras (9-2)

Ramon Taveras is also set to make his octagon debut on the UFC card tonight. In his latest fight, the Florida native picked up a TKO win over Cortavious Romious at DWCS 2023: Week 10 in October.

Gillian Robertson (12-8)

Gillian Robertson will be looking to bounce back from her unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci last time out in June 2023. The Canadian submission specialist is currently 2-2 in her last four fights.

Polyana Viana (13-6)

Polyana Viana will also enter this fight on Saturday hoping to make her way back into the win column. The Brazilian is fresh off a submission loss to Iasmin Lucindo in August and is 1-2 in her last three outings.