Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 10, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The world's premier MMA promotion is returning to the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, June 10, for its upcoming pay-per-view card, UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. The event will be topped by a women's bantamweight title showdown between two-division women's champion Amanda Nunes and the No.5-ranked contender Irene Aldana.

Taking the co-headliner spot at UFC 289 will be a highly anticipated, potential lightweight title eliminator between No.1-ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No.4-ranked Beniel Dariush.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana below.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana (women's bantamweight)

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Amanda Nunes (22-5)

Amanda Nunes became the first two-time double champion in UFC history when she reclaimed her bantamweight gold with a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena last July. With her triumph, the Brazilian moved to 13-1 in her last 14 outings. Prior to her December loss, 'Lioness' was unbeaten inside the octagon since September 2014.

Irene Aldana (14-6)

Irene Aldana dropped a unanimous decision to former champion Holly Holm in late 2020 but rattled off two consecutive finishes thereafter. The Mexican dispatched Yana Santos with a first-round technical knockout in October 2021 and followed that up by knocking out Macy Chiasson last time out in September.

Charles Oliveira (33-9-1NC)

Charles Oliveira looks to rebound from his second-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in their vacant 155-pound title showdown at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The loss ended the Brazilian's 11-fight win streak.

Beneil Dariush (22-4-1)

Beneil Dariush is gearing up for the biggest fight of his promotional career thus far. The Iranian-American edged out Mateusz Gamrot on the same card Charles Oliveira lost to Islam Makhachev in October. Dariush picked up his eighth consecutive win that night and hopes to earn his first crack at the lightweight throne with his performance on Saturday.

Mike Malott (9-1-1)

Mike Malott is riding a five-fight win streak with all of those wins coming via first-round finish. The Canadian most recently submitted Yohan Lainesse in his sophomore UFC appearance in February.

Adam Fugitt (9-3)

Adam Fugitt suffered a TKO defeat in his octagon debut last July but rebounded with a TKO victory of his own when he dispatched Yusaku Kinoshita in February. The Oregon native will look to carry that momentum into his third UFC outing this Saturday.

Dan Ige (16-6)

Dan Ige snapped a two-fight skid with a vicious second-round knockout of Damon Jackson earlier this year. '50K' will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on a streaking opponent this weekend.

Nate Landwehr (17-4)

Nate Landwehr is unbeaten in his last three bouts, which include two submission finishes. 'The Train' most recently dispatched Austin Lingo via a rear-naked choke submission in March.

Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6-1NC)

Marc-Andre Barriault has alternated wins and losses through his last four bouts, with all of those fights ending via stoppage. In his latest outing in March, the Canadian scored a technical knockout win over Julian Marquez.

Eryk Anders (15-7-1NC)

Much like his opponent, Eryk Anders is also fresh off a second-round TKO win. The Alabama native dispatched Kyle Daukaus last December to go 2-2 in his last four bouts.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women's flyweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4)

Nassourdine Imavov saw his three-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in January. The Frenchman will be determined to fight his way back into the win column when he takes on Chris Curtis on Saturday.

Chris Curtis (30-10)

After going on an eight-fight win streak, Chris Curtis now finds himself 1-2 in his last three outings. 'The Action Man' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Kelvin Gastelum in April.

Miranda Maverick (11-4)

Miranda Maverick has gone 4-2 under the promotional banner. 'Fear The' Maverick is coming off back-to-back wins with her latest triumph coming over Shanna Young via unanimous decision in November.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2)

Jasmine Jasudavicius edged out Gabriella Fernandes in her most recent outing in February. With that victory, the Canadian went 2-1 inside the octagon.

Aiemann Zahabi (9-2)

Aiemann Zahabi is coming off two consecutive wins, outpointing Ricky Turcios last time out in July after knocking out Drako Rodriguez in early 2021. The Canadian is 3-2 under the UFC banner.

Aoriqileng (24-9)

Aoriqileng had a 0-2 start to his promotional career but rebounded with back-to-back wins. The Chinese fighter most recently scored a unanimous decision win over Jay Perrin in August.

Kyle Nelson (13-5-1)

Kyle Nelson's latest UFC outing against Doo Ho Choi ended in a majority draw. 'The Monster' is currently 1-4-1 inside the octagon and was finished in three of those four losses.

Blake Bilder (8-0-1)

Blake Bilder is set to make his sophomore UFC appearance on the strength of an eight-fight unbeaten run (including a draw). The Minnesota native outpointed Shane Young in his UFC debut in February and will look to keep his win streak going when he takes on Kyle Nelson this Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes