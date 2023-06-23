Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 24, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria (also known as UFC on ABC 5) is the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will take place this Saturday, June 24, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

A featherweight showdown between No.5-ranked Josh Emmett and No.9-ranked undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria will headline the card.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight preview below:

Taking the co-main event honors at the UFC Fight Night will be a women's UFC flyweight matchup as the No.9-ranked Amanda Ribas takes on the No.11-ranked Maycee Barber.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Josh Emmett (18-3)

Josh Emmett will head into his third UFC main event bout this Saturday hoping to return to winning ways. The Californian is fresh off a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in their interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284 back in February. Prior to that defeat, Emmett was riding a five-fight win streak with wins over Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige, Shane Burgos, Mirsad Bektic, and Michael Johnson.

Ilia Topuria (13-0)

Ilia Topuria puts his undefeated record on the line as he looks to break into the divisional top five with a win this Saturday. 'El Matador' made quite the impression in his lightweight debut early last year, scoring a vicious knockout win over Jai Herbert. Topuria decided to move back down to 145 pounds in December when he submitted grappling specialist Bryce Mitchell to pick up his fourth straight finish.

Amanda Ribas (11-3)

After compiling a five-fight win streak, Amanda Ribas finds herself 2-2 in her last four bouts. The Brazilian most recently outpointed Viviane Araujo in March and looks poised to piece together another win streak starting Saturday.

Maycee Barber (12-3)

Maycee Barber is riding a four-fight win streak into this bout, with all of those wins coming via split decision. 'The Future' edged out a split-decision win over Andrea Lee last time out in March and will look to burst into the divisional top 10 with her performance this Saturday.

Austen Lane (12-3)

Austen Lane will also make his promotional debut this weekend seeking his seventh straight finish. The Florida native most recently stopped Richard Jacobi via first-round TKO in 'Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 9' in September.

Justin Tafa (6-3)

After dropping back-to-back decisions in 2021, Justin Tafa rebounded with two straight first-round knockout wins. The Aussie dispatched Parker Porter last time out at UFC 284 in Australia.

David Onama (10-2)

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career, David Onama rattled off back-to-back stoppage wins. However, 'Silent Assassin' ended up on the wrong side of a majority decision against Nate Landwehr last time out in August.

Gabriel Santos (10-1)

Gabriel Santos' octagon debut in March didn't go as planned. The 26-year-old Brazilian dropped a split decision to Lerone Murphy, bringing an end to his 10-fight unbeaten streak.

Brendan Allen (21-5)

Brendan Allen will enter this bout on the strength of four consecutive wins. The 27-year-old has finished three of his last four opponents via rear-naked choke with his latest triumph coming over Andre Muniz in February.

Bruno Silva (23-8)

Bruno Silva suffered back-to-back losses last year but bounced back with an impressive first-round TKO of Brad Tavares in April. The Brazilian will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout this Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins (featherweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Neil Magny (27-10)

Neil Magny has had a roller coaster of a UFC career, going 3-3 in his last six bouts. 'The Haitian Sensation' most recently suffered a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Gilbert Burns in January.

Philip Rowe (10-3)

Philip Rowe dropped a decision loss in his octagon debut in early 2021 but rattled off three consecutive TKO wins thereafter. The New Yorker's latest victory came over Niko Price last December.

Randy Brown (16-5)

Randy Brown's four-fight win streak came to a halt in a submission loss to Jack Della Maddalena in February. The Jamaican will hope to get back on track as he takes on Wellington Turman this weekend.

Wellington Turman (18-6)

Wellington Turman has struggled for consistency since joining the UFC ranks in 2019. The Brazilian has gone 3-4 under the UFC banner and is fresh off a decision loss to Andre Petroski in November.

Mateusz Rebecki (17-1)

Mateusz Rebecki picked up his 14th straight victory when he outpointed Nick Fiore in his octagon debut in January. The Polish fighter will hope to keep his lengthy win streak going as he makes his sophomore promotional appearance this weekend.

Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1)

Loik Radzhabov is coming off a unanimous decision win over Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285 in March. Like his opponent, the Tajikistan native will make his second octagon appearance on Saturday.

Tabatha Ricci (8-1)

Tabatha Ricci came up short in her promotional debut, suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Manon Fiorot. However, the Brazilian bounced back with three straight victories with her latest triumph coming over Jessica Penne via second-round submission.

Gillian Robertson (12-7)

Gillian Robertson is coming off two straight stoppage wins. The Canadian scored a technical submission win against Mariya Agapova last September and followed that up with an armbar submission win over Piera Rodriguez in April.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov's octagon career has been on a downward trajectory. The Kazakhstani has gone 1-5 under the promotional banner and is coming off three straight losses. His last two defeats came via split decision.

Joshua Van (7-1)

Joshua Van will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the back of a five-fight win streak. All of those wins came via stoppage under two rounds.

Trevor Peek (8-0-1NC)

Trevor Peek picked up his eighth consecutive finish when he knocked out Erick Gonzalez in his octagon debut earlier this year. The Alabama native will hope to keep his unbeaten streak going as he takes on a streaking opponent this weekend.

Jose Mariscal (13-6-1NC)

Jose Mariscal will make his octagon debut on Saturday seeking his fourth straight finish. The Illinois native has stopped all of his last three opponents via second-round TKO and will look to carry that momentum into the UFC.

Jamall Emmers (19-6)

Jamall Emmers has alternated wins and losses throughout his four-fight promotional career. The Californian most recently edged out Khusein Askhabov in February.

Jack Jenkins (11-2)

Jack Jenkins is on a run of eight straight wins, with five of those victories coming via finish. Most recently, the Aussie picked up a decision win over Don Shainis in his octagon debut at UFC 284 in February.

Tatsuro Taira (13-0)

Tatsuro Taira will look to stretch his undefeated record to a perfect 14-0 when he makes his fourth octagon appearance this Saturday. The 23-year-old Japanese sensation is fresh off back-to-back submission finishes with his latest triumph coming over Jesus Santos Aguilar in February.

Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2)

Kleydson Rodrigues' UFC debut didn't end the way he wanted as he lost via split decision to Shannon Ross last year. However, the Brazilian bounced back in empathic fashion, scoring a first-round TKO of Shannon Ross in his subsequent outing in February. Rodrigues will look to carry that momentum with him as he takes on an unbeaten opponent this Saturday.

Cody Brundage (8-4)

After scoring back-to-back finishes last year, Cody Brundage was stopped in two subsequent outings. The Michigan native was most recently submitted by Rodolfo Vieira in April.

Sedriques Dumas (7-1)

Sedriques Dumas had a seven-fight unbeaten streak snapped in a submission defeat to Josh Fremd in March. 'The Reaper' will be determined to get his hand raised as he makes his sophomore octagon appearance this weekend.

