Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, March 16, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed back to the APEX Center for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (also known as UFC Vegas 88 and UFC Fight Night 239) will take place on Saturday, March 16 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a clash of heavyweight contenders as the No.9-ranked Tai Tuivasa takes on the No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura promo below:

In the co-main event, Bryan Battle will square off against Ange Loosa in a clash of welterweights.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Tai Tuivasa (14-6)

Tai Tuivasa finds himself on a three-fight skid after racking five straight finishes. 'Bam Bam' was stopped in all of his last three losses, with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of Alexander Volkov via submission in September. Prior to his recent loss to Volkov, the Aussie suffered two straight knockout defeats against Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich.

Marcin Tybura (24-8)

Marcin Tybura has gone 2-2 in his last four UFC appearances. In his latest trip to the octagon in July, the Polish fighter was obliterated by Tom Aspinall via first-round TKO.

Bryan Battle (10-2)

Bryan Battle has won two in a row, with both victories coming via stoppage. In his latest trip to the octagon, 'The Butcher' picked up a second-round submission win over A.J. Fletcher. The North Carolina native will hope to keep the momentum going when he faces Ange Loosa on the UFC card tonight.

Ange Loosa (10-3)

Much like his opponent, Ange Loosa will look to build on a two-fight win streak when he returns to the octagon. 'The Last Ninja' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Rhys McKee in September and will make his fourth UFC appearance this weekend.

Ovince Saint Preux (26-17)

Ovince Saint Preux has struggled for consistency throughout his UFC career and is 1-3 in his last four fights. 'OSP' was stopped in all three of those defeats and is fresh off a knockout loss to Philipe Lins in February 2023.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4)

Kennedy Nzechukwu has gone 3-3 in his last six trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in August, the Texan suffered a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Dustin Jacoby.

Pannie Kianzad (16-7)

Pannie Kianzad hopes to get back into the win column after being outpointed by Ketlen Vieira last time out in July 2023. The Swedish fighter is 1-2 in her last three bouts.

Macy Chiasson (8-3)

Macy Chiasson hasn't stepped inside the octagon since her knockout loss to Irene Aldana at UFC 279 in September 2022. The Louisiana native has gone 3-3 in her last six octagon appearances.

Gerald Meerschaert (35-17)

Gerald Meerschaert has lacked consistency in recent years, going 1-3 in his last four outings. 'GM3' most recently suffered a split decision loss against Andre Petroski at UFC 292 in August.

Bryan Barberena (18-11)

Bryan Barberena dropped a unanimous decision loss to Makhmud Muradov last time out in July 2023. The loss against Muradov marks the first time Barberena has dropped three straight fights in his career.

Christian Rodriguez (10-1)

Christian Rodriguez made an unsuccessful start to his UFC career but rattled off three straight wins thereafter. 'CeeRod' most recently edged out a unanimous decision win over Cameron Saaiman in October.

Isaac Dulgarian (6-0)

Isaac Dulgarian made an emphatic UFC debut in August, dispatching Francis Marshall via TKO in the first round. All of the Missourian's career wins came via first-round stoppage.

UFC card tonight: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez (lightweight)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis (lightweight)

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler (women's bantamweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Ode' Osbourne (flyweight)

Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva (featherweight)

Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim (women's strawweight)

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger (bantamweight)

Thiago Moises (17-7)

Thiago Moises scored back-to-back submission wins through 2022-23 but suffered a TKO loss against Benoit St. Denis last September. The Brazilian hopes to return to his winning ways when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Mitch Ramirez (8-1)

Mitch Ramirez suffered a TKO loss against Carlos Prates at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 4 in August. However, 'The Fight Stalker' bounced back with a TKO win of his own when he dispatched Eiycaireon Tavarres four months later. Ramirez will hope to carry that momentum into his octagon debut this weekend.

Natan Levy (8-1)

Natan Levy came up short in his UFC debut but rebounded with back-to-back victories in 2022. After over a year of inactivity, 'Lethal' will return to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Mike Davis (10-2)

Mike Davis was submitted by Gilbert Burns in his promotional debut in 2019. However, the New Yorker rattled off three consecutive wins thereafter with his latest triumph coming over Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision in October 2022.

Josiane Nunes (10-1)

Josiane Nunes is riding a nine-fight win streak into this bout, with six of those victories coming via finish. In her latest outing at UFC 283, the Brazilian edged out a unanimous decision win over Zarah Fairn.

Chelsea Chandler (5-2)

Chelsea Chandler had a five-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Norma Dumont last July. The Californian will hope to get back to her winning ways when she faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Jafel Filho (15-3)

Jafel Filho's UFC debut didn't go to plan, as he was submitted by Muhammad Mokaev in the third round. However, the Brazilian bounced back with a submission victory of his own as he dispatched Daniel Barez in the first round last July. All but one of Filho's career wins came via finish.

Ode' Osbourne (12-6-1NC)

Ode' Osbourne has gone 4-4 under the promotional banner. 'The Jamaican Sensation' was most recently submitted by Asu Almabaev in August.

Joshua Culibao (11-2-1D)

Joshua Culibao's three-fight win streak came to an end in a unanimous decision loss to Lerone Murphy last July. The Aussie hopes to get back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Danny Silva (8-1)

Danny Silva earned a UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Angel Pacheco at DWCS in September. The Californian will be eyeing a third straight win this Saturday.

Cory McKenna (8-2)

Cory McKenna is coming off back-to-back wins with her latest triumph coming over Cheyanne Vlismas via unanimous decision in December 2022. 'Poppins' is currently 3-1 under the UFC banner.

Jaqueline Amorim (7-1)

Jaqueline Amorim ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision in her promotional debut last April. However, the Brazilian bounced back in impressive fashion, scoring a TKO win over Montserrat Ruiz four months later.

Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3)

Charalampos Grigoriou is set to make his UFC debut this Saturday on the back of a four-fight win streak. All of those wins came via stoppage, with his latest triumph coming over Cameron Smotherman at DWCS in August.

Chad Anheliger (12-7)

Chad Anheliger finds himself on a two-fight skid after making a successful promotional debut in 2022. The Canadian most recently suffered a submission loss at the hands of Jose Johnson in November. Anheliger will be determined to get his hand raised when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.