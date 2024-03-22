Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, March 23, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to the APEX Center for its upcoming Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas (also known as UFC Vegas 89, UFC Fight Night 240, and UFC on ESPN 53) is set to go down on Saturday, March 23 (U.S. time).

The UFC Vegas 89 card will be headlined by a women's flyweight bout as the No.8-ranked contender Amanda Ribas takes on the former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas fight preview below:

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, Karl Williams will go toe-to-toe with Justin Tafa in a clash of heavyweights.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Ribas vs. Namajunas - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas (women's flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams (heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. A.J. Dobson (middleweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas (12-4)

Amanda Ribas dispatched Luana Pinheiro via third-round technical knockout last November to rebound from her TKO defeat against Maycee Barber. The Brazilian will look to put together a win streak for the first time since 2020. She has alternated wins and losses in her last six outings and is set to headline her UFC main event on Saturday.

Rose Namajunas (11-6)

Rose Namajunas’ flyweight debut didn’t go to plan as she suffered a unanimous decision loss against divisional standout Manon Fiorot in September.

Prior to moving up to flyweight, 'Thug' competed in three title bouts which included two consecutive victories over current divisional champion Zhang Weili. The Wisconsin native dropped the strawweight gold to longtime foe Carla Esparza in a lackluster battle in 2022 before moving up a division last year.

Justin Tafa (7-3-1NC)

Justin Tafa scored three first-round stoppage victories in his last four outings. In his latest trip to the octagon in September, 'Bad Man' knocked out Austen Lane after their first meeting resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Karl Williams (9-1)

Karl Williams is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout with his last two victories coming under the UFC banner. In his latest trip to the octagon last May, the ATT standout picked up a unanimous decision win over Chase Sherman.

Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4)

Edmen Shahbazyan's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory. 'The Golden Boy' has gone 1-4 in his last five fights with three of those defeats ending in a TKO. The Californian was most recently dispatched by Anthony Hernandez last May.

A.J. Dobson (7-2-1NC)

A.J. Dobson made a 0-2 start to his promotional career but bounced back by outpointing Tafon Nchukwi last August. The Ohio native will hope to begin a winning streak when he faces Shahbazyan on the UFC card tonight.

Payton Talbott (7-0)

Payton Talbott will look to extend his record to a perfect 8-0 in his sophomore UFC appearance on Saturday. The Nevada native earned his promotional contract by outpointing Reyes Cortez Jr. at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 1 and followed that up with a submission victory over Nick Aguirre in his octagon debut in November.

Cameron Saaiman (9-1)

Cameron Saaiman ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Christian Rodriguez last time out in October. The loss marked the first defeat of his professional career.

Billy Quarantillo (18-5)

Billy Quarantillo has alternated wins and losses across his last six fights. In his latest outing in August, the Florida native edged out a unanimous decision win over Damon Jackson.

Youssef Zalal (13-5-1D)

Youssef Zalal was released by the UFC after going 0-3-1 in his last four fights under the promotional banner. 'The Moroccan Devil' went on to score three consecutive first-round finishes under Sparta Combat League and is gearing up for his second stint with the UFC.

Fernando Padilla (15-5)

Fernando Padilla made an emphatic UFC debut last April, dispatching Julian Erosa via TKO in the first round. However, the Mexican ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Kyle Nelson in his subsequent outing in September. Padilla will hope to get back into the win column when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Luis Pajuelo (8-1)

Luis Pajuelo is riding a five-fight win streak into his UFC debut this weekend. Four of those wins came via stoppage with his latest triumph coming over Robbie Ring via first-round at DWCS in August.

UFC card tonight: Ribas vs. Namajunas - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen (featherweight)

Montserrat Rendon vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (women's bantamweight)

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin (heavyweight)

Kurt Holobaugh (20-7-1NC)

Kurt Holobaugh made a 0-3 start to his career but rattled off three consecutive finishes thereafter. The Louisiana native most recently submitted Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 in August.

Trey Ogden (16-6-1NC)

Trey Ogden's recent fight against Nikolas Motta was ruled a no-contest due to premature stoppage. This was after Ogden locked up his opponent in an arm-triangle choke in the third round and the referee believed the Brazilian was out. 'Samurai Ghost' is currently 1-2-1 in the promotion.

Ricardo Ramos (16-5)

Ricardo Ramos has alternated losses and wins in his last five outings. The Brazilian was most recently submitted by Charles Jourdain in September.

Julian Erosa (28-11)

Julian Erosa is coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon. 'Juicy J' was stopped in both losses with his latest defeat coming against Fernando Padilla via TKO.

Miles Johns (13-2-1NC)

Miles Johns' unanimous decision win over Dan Argueta in September was overturned to a no-contest following a positive drug test for a banned substance. Prior to his fight with Argueta, 'Chapo' edged out a unanimous decision win over Vince Morales.

Cody Gibson (19-9)

Cody Gibson compiled a 1-3 record during his first stint with the UFC through 2014-15. The Californian returned to the promotion in August 2023 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Katona. 'The Renegade' will be determined to get his hand raised when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Jarno Errens (13-5-1D)

Jarno Errens is in dire need of a win this Saturday after going 0-2 under the UFC banner. The Netherlands fighter most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Seung Woo Choi in August.

Steven Nguyen (9-1)

Steven Nguyen earned his UFC contract with a second-round TKO of A.J. Cunningham at DWCS in September. 'The Ninja' will make his octagon debut on the strength of a three-fight win streak.

Montserrat Rendon (6-0)

Montserrat Rendon edged out a split decision win over Tamires Vidal in her UFC debut last September. The Mexican will hope to keep her undefeated streak alive when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Daria Zheleznyakova (8-1)

Daria Zheleznyakova is set to make her promotional debut on the UFC card tonight. The Russian is coming off a first-round TKO win over Marie Loiseau at Ares FC 14 in April 2023.

Igor Severino (8-0)

Igor Severino earned his UFC contract with a TKO win over Jhonata Silva at DWCS in September. The unbeaten Brazilian has finished all of his career wins.

Andre Lima (7-0)

Much like his opponent, Andre Lima is also undefeated in his professional career and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Rickson Thai Zenidim Bueno at DWCS in October. Five of the Brazilian's career victories came via stoppage.

Mohammed Usman (10-2)

Mohammed Usman is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jake Collier in September. 'The Motor' will look to go 4-0 under the promotional banner at UFC Vegas 89.

Mick Parkin (8-0)

Mick Parkin submitted Eduardo Neves at DWCS in August 2022 to earn his UFC contract. The Brit is currently 2-0 inside the octgaon and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Caio Machado in November.