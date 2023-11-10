Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, November 11, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to Madison Square Garden, for its next numbered event, UFC 295. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The main event of UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira will feature a vacant light heavyweight championship clash between former champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-185 pound titleholder Alex Pereira.

Watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira fight preview below:

The co-main event of UFC 295 will see No.2-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich go head-to-head with the No.4-ranked Tom Aspinall with the interim heavyweight title on the line.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 295 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs.Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade (women's strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1D)

Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to capture the light heavyweight crown but later relinquished the title after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Czech fighter will be determined to reclaim the 205 lbs. strap when he returns to the octagon after over a year on the shelf. 'BJP' is unbeaten in his last 13 fights with all but one of those wins coming via stoppage.

Alex Pereira (8-2)

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira made a successful light heavyweight debut earlier this year, edging out ex-title holder Jan Blachowicz to earn a crack at the title. 'Poatan' now has a unique opportunity to avenge his friend and mentor Glover Teixeira as he aims for two-weight champion status.

Sergei Pavlovich (18-1)

Sergei Pavlovich lost his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem in 2018 but since then has been on a roll. The Russian is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout, all via first-round knockout. Pavlovich most recently obliterated Curtis Blaydes in their main event clash in April.

Tom Aspinall (13-3)

Tom Aspinall dispatched Marcin Tybura at UFC London in July to bounce back from the knee injury he suffered just 13 seconds into his TKO defeat against Curtis Blaydes. Prior to his loss to Blaydes, the Brit was on an eight-fight win streak, which were all finishes.

Mackenzie Dern (13-3)

Mackenzie Dern has alternated wins and losses in her last four bouts. The Arizona native is coming off a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill in May and looks to put together a win streak starting Saturday.

Jessica Andrade (24-12)

After compiling three straight victories through 2021-23, Jessica Andrade finds herself on a three-fight skid. The Brazilian's most recent setback came in August when she was submitted by undefeated standout Tatiana Suarez.

Matt Frevola (11-3-1D)

Matt Frevola dropped back-to-back losses in 2021 but rattled off three consecutive first-round knockouts thereafter. 'The Steamrolla' most recently dispatched Drew Dober at UFC 288 in May.

Benoît Saint-Denis (12-1-1N)

Benoît Saint-Denis will be aiming for his fifth straight finish on the UFC card tonight. The Frenchman's latest triumph came over Thiago Moises via second-round TKO.

Diego Lopes (22-6)

Diego Lopes impressed in his short-notice octagon debut in May, taking top-ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev and coming close to submitting the unbeaten Russian before ultimately dropping a decision. The Brazilian returned to the octagon three months later, submitting Gavin Tucker in the first round. Lopes will look to continue the hype around him when he returns on the UFC card tonight.

Pat Sabatini (18-4)

Pat Sabatini picked up a second-round submission win over Lucas Almeida in June to bounce back from a vicious first-round TKO loss last year. The Pennsylvanian is 7-1 in his last eight fights and looks to start another win streak with a victory on Saturday.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez (women's strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts (lightweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Steve Erceg (10-1)

Steve Erceg will be seeking his 10th straight win when he makes his sophomore promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight. The Aussie picked up a unanimous decision win over David Dvorak in his UFC debut earlier this year.

Alessandro Costa (13-3)

Alessandro Costa's UFC debut in December didn't go to plan as he was viciously knocked out by Amir Albazi. However, the Brazilian bounced back impressively, notching a second-round TKO win over Jimmy Flick six months later in June.

Tabatha Ricci (9-1)

Tabatha Ricci suffered her first career defeat in her UFC debut at the hands of strawweight standout Manon Fiorot. 'Baby Shark' strung together a four-fight win streak since that loss with her latest triumph coming over Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision in June.

Loopy Godinez (11-3)

Loopy Godinez is fresh off a submission victory over Elise Reed in September and will be seeking a fourth straight win on the UFC card tonight. The Mexican is currently 6-3 under the UFC banner.

Mateusz Rebecki (18-1)

Mateusz Rebecki is riding a 15-fight win streak into this bout, with 12 stoppages. In his latest outing in June, the Polish fighter dispatched Loik Radzhabov via second-round TKO.

Roosevelt Roberts (12-3-1NC)

Roosevelt Roberts was let go by the UFC after compiling a 4-3-1 record during his first run with the promotion through 2018-21. The Californian picked up back-to-back wins across different promotions since his departure and will be aiming for a third consecutive win when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Nazim Sadykhov (9-1)

Nazim Sadykhov is riding a nine-fight win streak, with all but one finish. In his latest octagon appearance, 'Black Wolf' submitted a game Terrance McKinney in the second round.

Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3)

Viacheslav Borshchev picked up a stunning second-round TKO win over Maheshate Hayisaer last time out in May. The Californian is 2-2 under the promotional banner and will look to build a win streak with a victory on the UFC card tonight.