Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, September 9, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to Sydney, Australia, for its next numbered event, UFC 293. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

In the main event of UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line as he takes on the No.5-ranked Sean Strickland.

Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight preview below:

The co-main event of UFC 293 will see the No.6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa lock horns with Alexander Volkov, who is ranked just below the Aussie at No.7.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 293 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight)

Israel Adesanya (24-2)

Israel Adesanya is coming off a stunning second-round knockout win over long-time arch-rival Alex Pereira in their rematch earlier this year. 'The Last Stylebender' recaptured the 185-pound crown with that performance and is ready to kickstart his second run as champion under the UFC banner.

Sean Strickland (27-5)

Sean Strickland suffered back-to-back losses in 2022 but rattled off two consecutive wins this year. The Californian most recently stopped Abusupiyan Magomedov via second-round TKO in July and looks to carry that momentum into his championship bout on the UFC card tonight.

Tai Tuivasa (14-5)

Tai Tuivasa finds himself on a two-fight losing skid after scoring five straight knockout wins. 'Bam Bam' was stopped in both of those losses with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich via first-round KO in December. The Aussie will be determined to fight his way back into the win column as he returns to the octagon in front of his home fans.

Alexander Volkov (36-10)

Alexander Volkov will be eyeing his third straight finish when he steps inside the octagon this weekend. The Russian dispatched Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round technical knockout in June 2022 and followed that up with a first-round TKO of Alexander Romanov earlier this year.

Manel Kape (18-6)

Manel Kape is riding a three-fight win streak, including two finishes. In his latest outing in December, 'Starboy' edged out a unanimous decision win over David Dvorak. Kape is currently 3-2 under the UFC banner.

Felipe dos Santos (7-0-1NC)

Felipe dos Santos will hope to keep his undefeated record intact when he makes his UFC debut on the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian's latest win came over Hugo Paiva at LFA 146 last November.

Justin Tafa (6-3-1NC)

Justin Tafa will meet Austen Lane in a rematch from their original clash in June which was ruled a no-contest. The fight had to be stopped after Lane poked Tafa in the eye just 29 seconds into the first round. The Aussie had back-to-back first-round knockout wins prior to his first meeting with Lane.

Austen Lane (12-3-1NC)

Austen Lane will look to impress in his sophomore octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight after his debut bout ended in a no-contest. The Florida native was on a six-fight win streak before his clash with Justin Tafa earlier this year.

Tyson Pedro (9-4)

After scoring back-to-back finishes last year, Tyson Pedro was outpointed by Modestas Bukauskas last time out in February. The Australian is 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Anton Turkalj (8-2)

Anton Turkalj is in dire need of a win this Saturday after a 0-2 start to his UFC career. The Swede most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Vitor Petrino in March of this year.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung (light heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi (lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Carlos Ulberg (8-1)

After a disappointing 0-1 start to his UFC career, Carlos Ulberg rattled off four consecutive wins, including three straight first-round finishes. In his latest outing, the New Zealander dispatched Ihor Potieria via knockout.

Da Woon Jung (15-4-1D)

Da Woon Jung is currently on a two-fight losing skid and will be eager to get his hand raised on the UFC card tonight. The South Korean most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Devin Clark in February.

Jack Jenkins (12-2)

Jack Jenkins is riding a nine-fight win streak with two of those wins coming inside the octagon. The Aussie edged out a split decision win over Jamall Emmers last time out in June.

Chepe Mariscal (14-6-1NC)

Chepe Mariscal will be seeking his fifth consecutive win as he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday. In his UFC debut in June, the Illinois native outpointed Trevor Peek.

Jamie Mullarkey (16-6)

Jamie Mullarkey suffered a vicious second-round TKO at the hands of Muhammadjon Naimov last time out in June. The Australian is currently 4-4 under the UFC banner.

John Makdessi (18-8)

John Makdessi has gone 1-2 in his last three fights. The Canadian most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Nasrat Haqparast in September of 2022.

Nasrat Haqparast (14-5)

Nasrat Haqparast rebounded from back-to-back decision losses by outpointing John Makdessi last time out in September. The Moroccan has gone 3-3 in his last six trips to the octagon.

Landon Quinones (7-1-1D)

Landon Quinones will make his octagon debut on the UFC card tonight on the strength of a five-fight win streak. The Florida native finished four of those wins and is fresh off a TKO victory over Yemi Oduwole at Titan FC 80 in November.