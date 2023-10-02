"Who's rushing to see Jermell Charlo back?" - Eddie Hearn dismisses talks of Terence Crawford mega-fight after Carlo's 'sparring' against Canelo

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has shared his thoughts on a possible clash between Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford.

Hearn recently did an interview with Matchroom Boxing where he discussed various topics like the upcoming fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury and the possibility of Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

At one point during the 30-plus minute interview, the boxing promoter weighed in on Alvarez vs. Charlo. Hearn criticized Charlos' performance and said the loss against Alvarez had hurt Charlo's chances of getting a fight with Terence Crawford.

Canelo came into that fight hungrier, mentally in a better place, physically in a better place. I just don't know what Charlo was doing... It looked like a sparring session... I just don't understand how you can sit at a press conference, 'My time, legacy, shock the world, show I'm a great,' and then just not even try... At least if you're gonna get beat, go out on your shield and get chinned... Before, Jermell Charlo vs Terence Crawford was a mega fight. Is it now? Who's rushing to see Jermell Charlo back? I though it was a really disappointing fight... It was just weird, very poor.”

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments from the 11:36 mark below:

Charlo and Alvarez locked horns on September 30 for the super middleweight titles. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The Mexican outclassed Charlo for the majority of the fight and cruised to a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 in favor of Alvarez.

Terence Crawford comments on possibly fighting Jermell Charlo

Prior to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight on September 30, Terence Crawford had expressed in fighting 'Iron Man.'

After his loss on Saturday, Charlo called out 'Bud' for a showdown. It seems, however, that Crawford is no longer interested in the fight. The 36-year-old took to Twitter to insult Charlo and said that 'Iron Man' was no longer a part of his 'hit list'.

Crawford tweeted:

"Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo sp*nk him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance."

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, Crawford said that Charlo should be 'ashamed' of his performance.

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates