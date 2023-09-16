Who is Tracy Cortez facing at Noche UFC? All you need to know about Jasmine Jasudavicius, Contender Series alum

Tracy Cortez is set to face Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women's flyweight bout at Noche UFC at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend. Jasudavicius is a 34-year-old Canadian fighter with a 9-2 record.

Jasudavicius made her professional MMA debut against Brigid Chase at WFC 109 in July 2019. The Canadian beat Chase via second-round submission and went on to win her next three bouts as well.

Jasudavicius earned her spot in the UFC by putting on an impressive performance against Julia Polastri on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2021. She later made her promotional debut against Kay Hansen at UFC 270, beating the former UFC contender via unanimous decision.

Jasmine Jasudavicius will be going into her fight against Tracy Cortez riding a two-fight win streak. In her last fight, the 34-year-old dominated Miranda Maverick on her way to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 289 despite stepping into the cage as a massive underdog. Before that, she outpointed Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Vegas 70.

Interestingly, Jasudavicius worked at a youth homeless shelter for kids between 16 and 24. She's also previously stated that she would love to work in the social service industry in the future and that social work is personally very important to her.

Noche UFC: Jasmine Jasudavicius confident about beating Tracy Cortez

Jasmine Jasudavicius is confident about getting her hand raised at Noche UFC tonight. She recently weighed in on her upcoming fight against Tracy Cortez and claimed that she sees herself beating the Mexican-American and shooting up the divisional rankings.

In a recent interview with Just Scrap Radio, Jasudavicius expressed her gratitude towards the UFC for offering her a ranked opponent and claimed she isn't bothered by Cortez having the home crowd support. She said:

"I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I hope to do the same thing and shock the world as I did against Miranda against this girl... The Mexican crowd will be cheering for her initially but they want to watch a fight and I’m always down to fight. In the end, I think they will be cheering for me anyway."

Jasmine Jasudavicius further predicted an entertaining fight and made it clear that she's got all the tools to finish Tracy Cortez. She continued:

"I see me getting my hand raised at the end of it. She’s well coached, she’s down to fight, I think it will be us trying to trick each other. It will be a back-and-forth fight, but it will be a good one and an entertaining one."

Catch Jasudavicius's comments below (5:32):