Fans had mixed reactions to Ryan Garcia showcasing a heartfelt Valentine’s Day surprise from his mystery partner.

In early January, Garcia announced he officially divorced his wife Andrea Celina. The public statement on social media from ‘King Ryan’ received backlash from fans, as the boxing superstar recently had a child with Celina, and many believe he made the announcement shortly after she gave birth.

Earlier today, Garcia revealed he’s quickly moved on, as he seems to have a relationship with someone else. The 25-year-old shared a photo of his apartment covered in flower petals and added the following caption on X:

“Can’t tell if this means she loves me or hates me??? #HappyValentines”

Fans filled the X comment section with various responses, including several messages referencing his recent divorce:

“Who did this? The lady you just divorced?”

“She loves you enough to hate you”

“Gonna leave her just like your baby mama after she just gave birth?”

“Man WHOS CLEANING THIS UP”

“No offense but looks like some action happened without you , maybe UPS GUY ?? Do what you think ………”

“True love bro lmao”

Take a look at Ryan Garcia's Valentine's Day surprise below:

When is Ryan Garcia’s next boxing match?

In April 2023, Ryan Garcia suffered his first professional boxing loss in a blockbuster matchup against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Garcia found success early before suffering an eighth-round knockout defeat due to a crippling body shot.

Nearly eight months later, ‘King Ryan’ bounced back by defeating Oscar Duarte with an eighth-round knockout.

On April 20, Garcia looks to silence the doubters when he faces arguably his toughest opponent yet - Devin Haney. The world-class 140-pound boxers will meet in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a highly-anticipated matchup featuring Haney’s WBC world title on the line.

It’ll be a tough mountain for Garcia to climb, as Haney is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Since making his professional debut in December 2015, ‘The Dream’ has established an undefeated record of 31-0 (15 KO/TKOs).

Haney now looks to extend his legacy by adding another impressive name to his resume.