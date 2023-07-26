“Why aren’t you in the new movie” - Daniella Hemsley of viral flashing fame has fans in awe over her ‘real life barbie’ look

Daniella Hemsley found herself at the center of a storm of criticism and controversy after her recent appearance at a KingPyn boxing event in Dublin, Ireland.

Following her unanimous decision victory over Aleksandra Daniel, Hemsley surprised fans with an unusual celebration. She raised her top and revealed her breasts to the live camera, causing outrage on social media.

In response to the controversy, the promotion released a statement on social media and expressed its apologies to any viewers who were offended by the 22-year-old OnlyF*ns model's actions. According to the statement, the young boxer has decided to take a break from the sport for the time being.

Daniella Hemsley looks to be thrilled about the recently released Barbie film, as seen by her latest Instagram post:

"Real life Barbie 💗"

Fans reacted positively to Hemsley's photo, leaving kind words in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

"You are so Beautiful🤍"

Another fan hailed Daniella Hemsley's physical appearance:

"You are prettier than Barbie herself, Daniella! 😍🤤💞💞💞💞💞"

One fan posted:

"Why aren’t you in the new movie???"

"Wanna cast for the third? :)"

"Hold the front page. The best yet. Do not move."

"That can beat up the real Barbie lol."

"The one the only 😍"

"Do you know that you are more beautiful than Barbie?✨✨✨💗💗💗💗💎💎"

"Beautiful darling!❤️🔥🙌👅"

Credits: @daniella.hemsley on Instagram

Ebanie Bridges critiques Daniella Hemsley's controversial celebration

Professional boxer and OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges didn't hold back in her criticism of Daniella Hemsley's explicit display during the live broadcast.

While 'The Blonde Bomber' herself has faced online ridicule for her provocative weigh-ins, she made a clear distinction between wearing lingerie during weigh-ins and engaging in explicit flashing on live television:

"I think tonight all y’all that complain / about me & say I 'show my t*ts' saw what 'showing your t*ts' actually looks like… somthing I’d never do. There is weighing in underwear like everyone else… but having big b**bs…. And then there's actually showing ur tits on TV. I get why she’s done it… she’s an 'influencer' it’s all about views & she knows it would break the internet, get views & everyone would be talking about it. So she has succeeded in that… it’s influencer boxing their goal is to break the internet. But now please stop saying I show my t*ts LOL cos i fu*ken don't. And I don’t need to to break the internet I do that clothed."

Credits: @EbanieBridges on Twitter