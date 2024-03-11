"Why is bro asking for the hardest fights?" - Cory Sandhagen's X callout leaves fans scratching their heads with potential title shot on the horizon

Cory Sandhagen has not returned to the octagon since tearing his right bicep in the first round of his dominant UFC on ESPN 50 victory over Rob Font last August. 'The Sandman' was initially set to face Umar Nurmagomedov, however, 'Young Eagle' was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a shoulder injury.

The No.10-ranked bantamweight took to X to call out Sandhagen and Petr Yan, stating:

"My congratulations Peter, a good working victory. August 3 Me against Peter or me against Cory"

Sandhagen responded by calling for the bout to take place during International Fight Week:

"You want to call for higher opponents and choose your date? Come on, Umar. International Fight Week against me, brother"

Fans questioned Sandhagen's willingness to fight a tough opponent who is ranked much lower. @jackwalterrr believes he should be fighting for a belt:

"Why is bro asking for the hardest fights. I love Cory, he should be fighting for the title. He beat Vera 50-45 😭"

@AbsolutlyNobode suggested that he should wait for a title opportunity:

"Respect but it’s not a smart decision u should wait for a title shot"

@08jmueller praised Sandhagen's willingness to take on the challenge:

"Respect, you see UFC is giving Merab the next title shot so instead of waiting, you call out UFC “next guy in the wings” and when you win they can't pass on you for a title shot."

@Sa_Gwang labeled 'The Sandman':

"Real BMF"

@ratedeforevery claimed Nurmagomedov does not deserve the opportunity:

"Dude u should be fighting for a title , #1 contender fight at the least. He doesn’t deserve to fight you, he already had the chance"

@OceanicMMA questioned:

"You want to take that chance again for him to pull out again?"

@leonschmidt25 noted that Sandhagen only chases tough opponents:

"cory only asks for the hard fights😭😭😭"

@ShitTitts believes the No.3-ranked bantamweight already should have received a title opportunity:

"You need that title fight! You vs O'Malley should've been long before chito."

Cory Sandhagen believes potential Umar Nurmagomedov fight is a title eliminator

While he has been in the title picture for quite some time, Cory Sandhagen has yet to fight for an undisputed title. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the No.3-ranked bantamweight recently revealed that he is willing to face Umar Nurmagomedov, who pulled out of their previously scheduled bout, if a title opportunity is on the line, stating:

"I have no problem fighting Umar especially if they're telling me it's for a No.1 contender spot. If they're that high on him, then yeah, let's go at it, decide who should be fighting for the belt next and then let's solidify this thing for me so that there's no more question of whether it should be or someone else. If I win the next one against Umar there's absolutely no argument that I feel like I shouldn't be fighting for the belt next."

It appears Merab Dvalishvili will receive the next title opportunity. 'The Sandman' appears intent on cementing his status as next in line after 'The Machine' rather than remaining inactive waiting for his opportunity.