"Why he James Kraused the fight?" - UFC fans slam William Knight for lacking performance despite excellent corner work

UFC light heavyweight William Knight has been hounded by fans on Twitter after his bizarre performance at UFC Vegas 69 last weekend.
The 34-year-old stepped into the octagon to face Marcin Prachnio in a fight that marked his return to 205lbs following back-to-back losses at heavyweight. Knight was generating buzz prior to the fight after stepping onto the scales sporting an incredibly muscular physique.
Fans of the American were hoping his impressive figure would equal an impressive performance in the octagon, but 'Knightmare' shocked viewers by landing only eight strikes in 33 attempts and had little to no answer for Prachnio's savage and repeated leg licks across the three rounds.
Fans and fighters have been reacting to Knight's performance on Twitter, with UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney sharing a video of the 34-year-old's cornerman trying to motivate him during the fight.
"Props to William Knights corner for keeping it real during commercial break. Our teams prepare for the fight with us and the loss hits them too."
Another fan reacted to Knight's bizarre performance and joked that it was so suspicious. In fact, it could be related to James Krause's current scandal.
"Any news on why he James Kraused the fight?"
Twitter user @twitabuser labeled William Knight's performance as one of the worst he's seen in UFC history.
"Most embarrassing performance I've ever seen."
Check out more fan reactions below:
William Knight reflects on his loss at UFC Vegas 69
UFC light heavyweight William Knight has reflected on his tough loss at UFC Vegas 69 and responded to those that have criticized his performance.
Knight was hoping to turn around a two-skid last weekend as he stepped into the octagon once again to compete in the 205lb division. The 34-year-old was considered the heavy favorite for the fight but the unanimous decision loss and now a three-fight losing streak have left the American in a difficult position.
In a now deleted post on Instagram, 'Knightmare' reacted to his performance and stated that as soon as the first round began he mentally froze and couldn't recover:
“I can’t win them all [and] I didn’t try my best, so I won’t say I tried my best. I made it out there, I f****** touched gloves, and I made it my three rounds. I froze up, I f***** up, I lost, and what comes with it, comes with it. All of the people talking crap, I accept it. All of the people showing love, I accept it. At the end of the day, you can’t please everyone."
He added:
“At the end of the day, I went out there, froze up, I didn’t do my part, I lost the fight,” Knight added. “Some of y’all want me to win, some of y’all bet on me, I understand. I completely get it. In life, human beings aren’t perfect, but I’m taking ownership of my actions because I didn’t do s***. I stood there, I froze, and I take full responsibility.”