Why Liam Harrison can’t give Jonathan Haggerty tips on how to fight Nong-O

Liam Harrison wants nothing more than for Jonathan Haggerty to beat the legendary Nong-O Hama this weekend, take the world title and bring it back to England where the two Brits can fight for the belt.

After all, Haggerty did say he was willing to give ‘Hitman’ a crack at that ONE gold, and Harrison believes the two would fill Wembley Stadium if a fight between them happened.

But Harrison has no advice to give to Haggerty, even though he’s already fought Nong-O prior.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Harrison explained why he can’t give Haggerty any pointers. And that’s because he simply just didn’t have enough ring time with Nong-O. ‘Hitman’ said:

“To be fair my fight didn’t really get going. It didn’t get going whatsoever, I mean he kicked me on my knee and ripped every ligament in my knee. That was a disaster and obviously I was really really looking forward to getting into that fight with Nong-O and trading with him and just having an absolute war with him. But obviously that never got to come off because of the injury I sustained. I’m still out now because of the knee injuries as well.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will challenge Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9, happening this Friday, April 21, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will stream live and is absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

As for Harrison, he’s still hoping to get a rematch with Nong-O once he’s fully healed. But if Haggerty does end up winning this weekend, Harrison says he will accept ‘The General’s’ offer to fight.

