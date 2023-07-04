"Why are you like this bro" - Paulo Costa's NSFW post featuring Virna Jandiroba amidst Tracy Cortez situation has MMA fans in splits

Paulo Costa is one of the most active UFC fighters on social media. Ever since his one-sided loss to Israel Adesanya, his only title fight under the UFC banner, 'Borrachinha' has made the change from a serious bruiser in pursuit of championship gold to a more comical online presence.

It seems that he always has something to say regarding the promotion and its fights. This was the case when he took aim at Virna Jandiroba, a fellow Brazilian, who was scheduled to face the unbeaten Tatiana Suarez on August 5 before an injury derailed her plans. He took to Twitter to share a meme about Jandiroba.

The meme in question shows Costa waking up from a dream about an attractive woman, only for him to realize he is in bed with Jandiroba, who the meme implies is unattractive. Fans reacted to the Twitter post with humor, with one fan writing:

"Lmfaooooo, why are you like this bro."

Another fan posted

"You are a damn savage."

While another pointed out that it was the first thing he saw upon opening Twitter:

"I open twitter and see this…bro you good? @BorrachinhaMMA."

Though some took offense to the meme, saying:

"Mate, if I were Virna, I'd be upset. Not all of us win in a genetic lottery, you know."

The majority of Paulo Costa's fans, however, found his tweet humoros, and a collage of their reactions can be seen below:

Who did Paulo Costa last fight?

It's been almost an entire year since fans last saw Paulo Costa step inside the octagon for a fight. While rumors of a potential clash with unbeaten welterweight and occasional middleweight Khamzat Chimaev were abound, nothing ever came of them. Thus, the last memory fans have of 'Borrachinha' is from UFC 278.

#UFC278 Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold in one of the wildest fights of the year. Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold in one of the wildest fights of the year.#UFC278 https://t.co/p9zu6Wdmqs

In the co-main event of the PPV, he faced former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who had returned after three years away in a last-ditch effort to embark on a run for the division's title. The fight, while exciting, was largely punctuated by both Costa and Rockhold gassing out due to Salt Lake City's high elevation.

Still, the Brazilian bruiser emerged victorious via unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds.

