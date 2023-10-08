Why did Nassourdine Imavov pull out of UFC 294? Updated card confirms Ikram Aliskerov's new opponent

The UFC 294 fight card was shaping up to be one of the best that the organization had put together in 2023. From champions to top contenders and highly touted prospects, the event had everything that an average fan desires to watch in MMA.

However, middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov’s withdrawal from his fight against Dagestani fighter Ikram Aliskerov slightly changed the main card line-up. As per the newly updated UFC 294 fight card, Aliskerov is set to take on late replacement opponent and 2014 TUF Brazil 3 winner Warlley Alves.

Here is the updated main card line-up:

The news of Nassourdine Imavov’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff. According to reports, Imavov could not secure a visa to compete in Abu Dhabi on October 21, which resulted in his removal from the fight card.

Ikram Aliskerov’s struggle to find UFC 294 opponent

Ikram Aliskerov made his UFC debut with an astonishing KO win over Phil Hawes at the UFC 288 PPV event in May 2023. However, getting a second opponent has been an ongoing struggle for him.

The Dagestani fighter was reported to fight former middleweight title contender Paulo Costa at UFC 291. However, Costa later accepted to fight Khamat Chimaev and Aliskerov was booked against Nassourdine Imavov on the Abu Dhabi card.

Imavov’s withdrawal has resulted in another opponent change for Ikram Aliskerov. Fighting on a mega card like UFC 294 will be a great opportunity for the highly touted prospect irrespective of the opponent.

The event is slated to take place on October 21, 2023, and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and his predecessor Charles Oliveira.