Why is UFC fighter Paul Craig nicknamed 'Bear Jew'?

UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig is likely nicknamed 'Bear Jew' as an homage to American actor and director Eli Roth's character from the popular Quentin Tarantino movie, Inglorious Basterds. Craig could also have chosen the nickname because his physique resembles that of Roth's baseball-bat-wielding Jewish character from the movie, who was nicknamed the Bear Jew.

In the movie, Donny 'Bear Jew' Donowitz was a Jewish revolutionary. He got the nickname for infamously using a baseball bat to smash the heads of the German soldiers in and around Nazi-occupied France.

Contrary to what some people might think of the nickname, Craig is definitely not Jewish. He is from Scotland and was born and raised there. Craig has an impressive 15-4-1 professional record and recently picked up a huge first-round TKO victory against Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Paul Craig is unbeaten in his last five fights inside the octagon and has won performance of the night bonuses on three of them.

Jamahal Hill out to "Time Today" by Moneybagg Yo



Paul Craig to "Pick You Up" by The Dykeenies.



And since "The Bear Jew" is about to fight....#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/kQZXx0tri1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 13, 2021

Paul Craig snapped his opponent's arm in half at UFC 263

Paul Craig is known for his grappling and submission skills and he put them to good use in his fight against the formerly undefeated Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. A perfectly executed armbar in the first round of the fight by Craig snapped Hill's left arm but the referee failed to realize that, allowing the fight to go on.

Jamahal Hill suffers a gruesome arm break at #UFC263https://t.co/Pc35FRLvdg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 14, 2021

Paul Craig soon wrapped up the fight with some ground-and-pound on his helpless opponent, picking up a TKO win in the process. With four wins and one draw in his last five fights, Craig is now expected to face a top 10 ranked contender in his next outing. Another couple of wins on the trot could soon put him in the title picture in the 205lbs division.

Do you see Paul Craig earning a title shot in the near future? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Jack Cunningham