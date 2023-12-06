“Will fall asleep in the first round” - Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin sends bone-chilling warning to four potential foes

Anatoly Malykhin sent a fiery warning to the world title contenders looking to dethrone him of his two-division world champion status.

On June 23, Malykhin finally faced Arjan Bhullar to determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion. Bhullar had his moments in the fight, but ‘Sladkiy’ ultimately prevailed by securing a third-round TKO.

Following his ONE Friday Fights 32 win, Malykhin gained added pressure to stay active as he’s now the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion. As a result, there are several options for the hard-hitting Russian’s next world title defense.

Earlier this week, Malykhin called out several potential upcoming opponents on Instagram, including ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, Amir Aliakbari, ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder, and Arjan Bhullar:

“@onechampionship Each of these cowards will fall asleep in the first round. @reugreug @amiraliakbari60 @deriddermma @theonearjansinghbhullar Anyone 👊🏻”

Anatoly Malykhin made his ONE Championship debut in March 2021, defeating Alexandre Machado by first-round knockout. Following a win against Amir Aliakbari, another first-round knockout, Malykhin was matched up against Kirill Grishenko for the interim heavyweight world title.

Since then, Malykhin has continued his knockout streak by taking out Grishenko, Reinier de Ridder for the light heavyweight throne, and Arjan Bhullar for the undisputed heavyweight MMA world title.

‘Sladkiy’ now holds a professional MMA record of 13-0 (9 KO/TKOs), including five wins under the ONE banner.

Who is most likely next for Anatoly Malykhin?

There are various ways that ONE Championship can book Anatoly Malykhin moving forward. With that said, the options for potential heavyweight world title contenders are arguably more intriguing than light heavyweight at the moment.

On July 14, Amir Aliakbari extended his winning streak to three fights with a first-round TKO win against Dustin Joynson. Following his impressive performance, Aliakbari called out Malykhin, who was ringside, leading to a heated exchange that almost turned physical.

Meanwhile, Reug Reug is another intriguing candidate if ONE isn’t ready to book the rematch between Aliakbari and Malykhin. The Senegalese powerhouse has won three consecutive fights, including his latest against the previously undefeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

Needless to say, the future is bright for Anatoly Malykhin and MMA fans.