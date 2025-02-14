"Winner challenges Dustin Poirier" - Fans react as 'The Diamond' makes feelings know about upcoming Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker lightweight clash 

Dustin Poirier weighed in on the upcoming Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker lightweight clash during a recent fan interaction on X, calling it a "great matchup" and expressing his excitement for the matchup that promises fireworks.

Gaethje, fresh off a knockout loss to Max Holloway, aims to rebound and get back into title contention. Meanwhile, Hooker has been on a roll with three straight wins. A victory against a former interim UFC lightweight champion in Gaethje could propel Hooker to the top of the division.

Responding to a fan's message about the matchup on X, Poirier wrote:

"Great match up!! Can't wait to see that! Gonna be a WAR."

Check out Dustin Poirier's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to Poirier's post and wrote:

"The winner challenges Dustin Poirier."

"So it’s going to be worth it to book these tickets and flight to New Orleans from Ohio right?"

"Remember after you fought Hooker you told him to fight Gaethje next? 5 years later it’s finally going down."

"If you had to choose between one of them as your final fight who would it be?"

"I hope I’m proven wrong, but think Justin is on the downside of his career."

Fans react to Dustin Poirier's post about upcoming Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker clash. [Screenshots courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]

Colby Covington casts doubts on a potential clash against Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington is eager for a return to the octagon but doesn't expect a fight with Dustin Poirier to materialize, despite the long-standing tension between the two. Covington, who previously trained with Poirier at American Top Team, believes 'Diamond' has avoided facing him due to fear of his fighting style.

Covington also expressed doubts about Poirier accepting his challenge to settle their differences in the cage. Covington, who recently suffered a loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC 272, is focusing on getting back to peak form after an injury.

'Chaos' weighed in on the potential fight against Poirier during a Q&A session posted on his YouTube channel. He said:

“No word on the Dustin fight. He’s been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can’t beat me. He can’t even get a lucky punch on me. He’s not even willing to try like his friend Jorge [Masvidal]. At least he tried. Dustin doesn’t even want to try. He’s going to go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul and he didn’t defend his family’s honor and legacy."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

