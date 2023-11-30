“Winning and losing are all part of the sport” – Superbon on how he deals with the highs and lows of martial arts

Losing always carries a sting for Thai striking ace Superbon Singha Mawynn. He, however, has learned to accept that it is part of the trade of being a fighter and he just has to roll with it.

The 33-year-old striker absorbed one of the tougher losses in his career earlier this year when he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov in the second round of their title clash. In the process, he lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

While initially he had to lick his wounds, Superbon said he has moved on from it since.

He shared this on Nickynachat on YouTube, highlighting how fighting has its highs and lows, saying:

“Winning and losing are all part of the sport. One day they’ll point fingers, but one day, the same people who criticize me might admire me again.”

Watch the interview below:

Superbon resumes his redemption tour on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 when he vies for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The contest will serve as the main bout for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon will try to make it back-to-back wins since he lost to Allazov in January, in follow-up to his impressive KO win over Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan back in June.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon determined to exact payback on Chingiz Allazov at some point

Superbon Singha Mawynn is still eyeing a rematch against Chingiz Allazov at some point in the future and take back the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title he surrendered to him back in January.

He said it is part of his goals moving forward and prove that he is not about done competing at a high level despite the devastating knockout loss he absorbed at the hands of ‘Chinga.’

Superbon shared this in an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, saying:

“That was not my last chance. It can be fixed, but it takes time. Right now, I’ll have to wait for another chance to correct it.”

Prior to losing to Allazov, Superbon successfully defended the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian of Armenia by unanimous decision in March last year.