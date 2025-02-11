“With my brother” - Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets his reps in with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always enjoyed close friendships with some of the top fighters in ONE Championship, and he used his connections to better prepare for his next blockbuster match.

The Thai megastar is set for a titanic collision against Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang is less than two months away from the highly anticipated matchup, and he recently visited Superbon Training Camp to train with fellow future legend Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Petchtanong is a former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and he made Superbon Training Camp - which ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon owns - his home stable.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an Instagram post, Rodtang shared that he and Petchtanong took part in drills and tested their tendencies through a light sparring session.

Rodtand posted:

"With my brother".

Although Rodtang was the one who made the trip to the Bangkok Gym, which was a 21-minute drive from his wife Aida's family gym of Looksaikongdin, Petchtanong also benefited from the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion's visit.

Petchtanong is scheduled to face former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi in a crucial bantamweight kickboxing matchup at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at E-Plus, while tickets for ONE 171 can be purchased through Q-Tickets.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon can't wait to face Takeru in highly anticipated super fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is getting impatient while he waits for his fated matchup against Takeru Segawa.

The Thai megastar was in Tokyo this past week to help promote the card in a press conference with most of the fighters also included in the stacked ONE 172 card.

One of the fighters present during the press conference was Segawa.

As customary of media events, Rodtang and Takeru had their second face-off heading into their super fight.

During the press conference, Rodtang said:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.