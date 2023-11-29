“With a quick finish, no one knows who is superior” – Superbon prefers all-out war until the final bell over quick knockouts

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn prefers an all-out war with his opponents rather than finishing them quickly.

The Thai icon will attempt to do exactly that when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22 for a showdown with reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawancha PK.Saenchai.

The two warriors will headline an absolutely stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 event that will feature not one, not two, but three can’t-miss world title fights.

Appearing on Nickynachat ahead of his highly anticipated return, Superbon suggested that a five-round scrap is a far better way to determine who the better fighter truly is than a quick KO.

“If a fight ends up with a quick finish, no one knows who is superior."

Superbon added:

“Everyone can be knocked out with one punch. However, we cannot witness them demonstrate their abilities. But if boxers go neck-to-neck, we can see their abilities. We can see their strength, tiredness, durability.”

Superbon vs. Tawanchai will be one of three epic world title fights at ONE Friday Fights 46

Superbon will look to once again hoist 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold above his waist at ONE Friday Fights 46, but before the former featherweight kickboxing king steps under the main event spotlight, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be treated to two interim title clashes.

The first will feature a rematch as Joseph Lasiri defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against the division’s current interim champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. In May 2022, Lasiri scored a third-round TKO against Prajanchai to claim the strawweight strap.

Rounding out the top of the card will be an interim atomweight kickboxing clash as Anissa Meksen returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to square off with 200-win Muay Thai queen Phetjeeja.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.