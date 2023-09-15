"WMMA could use more of this" - Fans react to unexpected trash talk between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso

Things between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso are heating up before their highly anticipated rematch and fans seem to be loving it.

Shevchenko and Grasso are set to enter the octagon once again later this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. They fought for the first time back at UFC 285 when the Mexican shocked the world by beating 'Bullet' in the fourth round via submission.

Going into the rematch, both fighters have had a lot to say and there seems to be a disagreement between the two regarding how their first fight was playing out. During a recent press conference for their fight, Valentina Shevchenko spoke about how she didn't have to learn anything new in order to prepare for Alexa Grasso as she thought she was winning the fight up until the fourth round.

She said:

"If you could see the fight, it was all four rounds like winning the fight for my side before of course what happened in the fight."

Responding to Shevchenko's remarks, Grasso said:

"I think it was 2-2, for me it was 2-2."

The unexpected trash talk seems to have been loved by the fans who have flooded Twitter with their reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Valentina coming off a bit bitter..idk if I'm trippin"

"I feel like Valentina will make a example out of Alexa"

"They clearly don't like each other."

Valentina Shevchenko plans on showing "no mercy' against Alexa Grasso

The former women's UFC flyweight champion certainly has a point to prove come Saturday night. Shevchenko has stayed in positive spirits despite losing an upset defeat at the hands of Grasso and is looking to regain her title when they lock horns again.

Speaking to the media ahead of her return, Valentina Shevchenko spoke about how she's determined to emerge victorious against Alexa Grasso. She said:

“Right now, I’m a person who’s motivated to get rid of that feeling back then in March. I’m determined on what I have to do this Saturday. That’s my mindset. I don’t watch back. Everything I had to take from the fight I took. Now it’s strong energy, positive energy, no mercy. Go to the end.”

Catch her comments in the video below (1:58:38):