"Won’t say that to his face" - Mixed reactions ensue after Jake Paul promises to "bully the f*ck out of" Nate Diaz 

Jake Paul’s assessment of Nate Diaz as a person drew mixed reactions from fight fans. ‘The Problem Child’ is set to compete against the younger Diaz sibling in a ten-round boxing match on August 5. Fight week is usually the time when fighters try to get the most attention of fans by promising a convincing victory.

Paul took to Twitter and accused Nate Diaz of being a ‘bully’. The 26-year-old went on to promise that he would give Diaz a taste of his own medicine when they enter the ring on August 5. You can see the tweet below, courtesy of Jake Paul’s Twitter handle:

“Nate Diaz is a goofy bully in the streets to people who can’t defend themselves and for that, I’m going to bully the fuck out of him Saturday night,” Paul tweeted.

Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in the boxing world today. Most people can either agree with him or strongly oppose his opinions. But not many can ignore him. Therefore his tweet attracted mixed reactions and here are some of the comments that grabbed our attention:

“This is the start of Jake Paul’s redemption story after his loss to Tommy Fury. Jake is getting the W,” @ToxicAntix commented.

“This a tune-up we all know you want regain your confidence,” @Mr___Notorious claimed in the comments.

“Your knocking him out cold we know that,” @ishowpurple stated.

“Hoping for round 1-2. That's where I placed my bet,” @Positivity_1o1 commented.

“Diaz is finished,” @SheamusCFC wrote.

Another section of fight fans voiced their support for Nate Diaz. Here is what they had to say about Paul’s claims:

“I would like to see how would you perform in the streets against him,” @alexxzay commented.

You have to be a special kinda person to drop Nate, I got a feeling you about to be taught a lesson. Nate has what we call in England “The minerals” @RealDannyTommo stated.

“But you won’t say that to his face,” @MMAROB commented.

Why because he’s bullying you without even saying any words,” @BrianWildz6 questioned.

“After that than you can meet in the octagon. That's real combat sports,” @DrunksWorld advised Jake Paul.

Jake Paul is a huge betting favorite against Nate Diaz

Paul and Diaz will headline the pay-per-view [PPV] event that will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on August 5. 'The Problem Child' has been heavily criticized for fighting aging MMA veterans to build a positive fighting record and the fame that comes with it.

Although Diaz is much younger and fresher compared to some of his previous opponents, he is still on his way out. Additionally, his fighting style is more suited to MMA than it is to boxing.

Apart from being much older, the 38-year-old fighter is at a huge disadvantage in terms of size and striking power. Diaz’s former colleague and top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier also predicted a T/KO win for Jake Paul on August 5.

The general consensus reflects in the betting lines as well. Nate Diaz is a significant +280 underdog heading into the contest while Jake Paul is a -390 favorite. But with all the disadvantages, Nate Diaz is the more experienced of the two and has proven that he can persevere and change the complexion of a fight as it goes on.