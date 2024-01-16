"Wonder if he'll do any background checks" - Fans react as Sean Strickland promises a "gun give away" for a signed AR-15

Sean Strickland makes fans go wild after promising a "gun giveaway" for a signed AR-15.

Strickland is set to return to the octagon later this weekend against Dricus Du Plessis in what would be his first title defense after winning the UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Ahead of the bout, 'Tarzan' has announced a rather bizarre giveaway.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the UFC middleweight champion announced that he will be giving away a signed AR-15 gun. While the story has now been deleted, the official account of Spinnin Backfist posted it on X.

Reacting to Strickland's giveaway, fans were quick to express their hilarious thoughts about it online. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

"Honestly, most normal Sean Strickland giveaway imaginable"

"Wonder if he'll do any background checks before shipping it."

"That's the most Sean Strickland thing ever"

Fan reactions

Sean Strickland discloses he gave a stern warning to Dricus Du Plessis

As mentioned earlier, Sean Strickland will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricus Du Plessis. Going into the fight, things have seemingly gotten personal between the two and they were involved in an altercation in the crowd at UFC 296 after Du Plessis made comments about Strickland's childhood with his abusive father.

Speaking about it to Chris Curtis on their podcast, The Man Dance, Strickland revealed that he warned 'Stillknocks' that he would stab him if he repeated the comments at this week's press conference.

"I actually sent him a f**king message and I was like, 'Dude, listen, Dricus, we're going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s**t up again, I will f**king stab you. Press conference, weigh in'."

While further speaking about he does not want a "line" to be crossed in the build-up to his fight against Du Plessis, Strickland said:

"I'm not saying you're not a good fighter. I'm just saying that that's a line that when crossed, transcends fighting to like, if I go to Canada and you bring that up, well guess what, I'm going to go to jail, they're going to deport me and we spent eight weeks of training for no f**king reason."

Check out Strickland's comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

Expand Tweet