Wondergirl rules out dream fight against younger sister Supergirl: “That will never happen”

ONE women's strawweight MMA star Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is bound for a historic bout against her division's world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. The two 125-pound sluggers will participate in a first-ever special rules striking match in ONE Championship.

The two will only be allowed to throw punches while wearing 4oz gloves. It's basically a boxing match with MMA gloves on. This should be an interesting contest.

Ahead of her bout with 'The Panda', 'Wondergirl' took part in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. One of the more interesting fan questions is as follows:

Nat Jaroonsak on Reddit

Answering the question on whether or not she will fight her sister and fellow ONE athlete Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, Nat responded with:

"If we fight my parents will be super sad for sure 🥲 so that will never happen"

In combat sports history, many siblings have excelled together, sometimes even in the same weight class. You got Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko, Wladimir and Vitali Klitchko, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, and the list goes one. It gets more complex when both siblings rise up the rankings and eventually become almost neck-and-neck in the race towards the top.

As much as it is tempting to dream about what could have happened if Wladimir and Vitali ever squared off or Supergirl and Wondergirl locked horns, there's just something about combat sports that makes it just a bit wrong.

If you grew up and trained with your sister, whom you love dearly, you wouldn't want to be a hindrance to her success - and vice versa. Let alone punch her in the face for money and gold. This is why we know this bout will never happen.

What will happen, however, is Wondergirl will be punching Xiong Jing Nan like she's her worst enemy. With Nat having a lifetime of experience as a Muay Thai fighter and Xiong perhaps the hardest puncher in her division, locking these two violent vixens in a punch-only contest is a recipe for an instant classic.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.