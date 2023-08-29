'Wondergirl' says her game plan against Xiong Jing Nan depends on what ‘The Panda’ brings to the table

Two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is keeping her game plan open when she takes on ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Xiong Jing Nan next month in a special rules striking match.

The clash between the two world-class female fighters is part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'Wondergirl' shared that she is expecting varying looks from ‘The Panda’ and is going to adjust her strategy as she sees fit come fight night.

The 24-year-old Marrok Force affiliate said:

“I’m not really sure about my game plan. Xiong can fight both ways. She can go forward or backward, so my game plan depends on what she gives me.”

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match between 'Wondergirl' and Xiong Jing Nan will see them only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves.

Kicks, knees and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

'Wondergirl' is seeking a bounce-back win after absorbing a defeat by unanimous decision at the hands of Australian Lisa Kyriacou in July in a strawweight MMA match. However, she has had a lot of success as a striker, owning 35 wins as a Muay Thai and kickboxing professional fighter.

Xiong Jing Nan of China, meanwhile, was last in action in September 2022 where she successfully defended the ONE strawweight world title against atomweight queen Angela Lee in an all-champion showdown. She won by unanimous decision.

‘The Panda’ holds an impressive 9-1 record under ONE, with four of her wins coming by way of knockout.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.