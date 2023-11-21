"Work of Art" - Brittney Palmer wows fans in sleek black two-piece during dreamy Italian getaway

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has left fans awestruck with her latest post flaunting a sleek black two-piece.

Palmer is known to be one of the UFC's most famous ring girls. Moreover, she is also known as an artist and a model. With her multifaceted career, she has garnered a large legion of followers who adore her and are also quick to react to everything she posts on social media.

The same happened recently when Brittney Palmer shared pictures of herself enjoying her vacation in Italy while flaunting a sleek black two-piece. She captioned the post:

"A Tuscan dream"

Reacting to the post, fans filled the comments with compliments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"is it legal to wear like this???"

"You are so beautiful you are a goddess"

"You are the dream."

"Work of Art"

Brittney Palmer recalls the near-fatal accident when she was 21

During a recent interview with SunSport, Brittney Palmer recalled a rather tough chapter of her life that turned her whole life around. At just the age of 18, Palmer started working as a dancer and wanted to make a career out of it. However, at the age of 21, she was involved in a near-fatal accident because of which she wasn't even able to walk for three months. She revealed:

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Further, Palmer revealed that it was during her rehabilitation that she started to paint instead of opting for painkillers or traditional therapy. This later transpired into her becoming a contemporary painter. She said:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't imagine dancing again."