World title fight against Brandon Vera was Aung La N Sang’s favorite

Aung La N Sang has competed in a lot of memorable fights in his career, however, his fight with Brandon Vera is on the very top of his list.

‘The Burmese Python’ recently went on an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit as he prepares for an upcoming match against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be held on May 5 inside 1stBank Center in Colorado, will be the first live card of ONE Championship on U.S. soil.

The former two-division world champion has over 40 bouts to his name, prompting a curious fan to ask which one of those was his favorite. Aung La N Sang responded:

“My fight with Brandon Vera. It was just a fun fight to be in. He kicked, punched, and elbowed me very hard. It was just fun.”

Aung La N Sang defended his ONE light heavyweight world title for the first time against Brandon Vera at ONE: Century II back in October 2019. At the time, Vera was the undefeated ONE heavyweight world champion, while Aung La was riding a six-fight win streak that included three straight ONE middleweight world title defenses and a heavyweight MMA superfight against Alain Ngalani.

Vera sought to steal Aung La’s status as two-division world champion by taking the ONE light heavyweight belt. Their action-packed battle culminated with Aung La successfully defending his throne with a second-round knockout on ‘The Truth’.

In less than a couple of weeks, Aung La N Sang hopes to recapture his dominant form from that fight when he faces Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10. Fans in North America can watch their match and more live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

