"Worried he’ll post pics of his wife" - Fans not surprised after Dillon Danis' claims of Joe Rogan not inviting him on his podcast

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is widely renowned for inviting notable and interesting guests onto his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

However, despite the fact that he’s about to square off with YouTube superstar Logan Paul in one of 2023’s most hyped-up fights, it seems that Dillon Danis can’t get a spot on TJRE.

This is clearly something that’s gotten under the skin of ‘El Jefe’. In a recent interview with Dexerto, Danis claimed that he’s close with Joe Rogan, and labeled his lack of podcast invitation as “messed up”.

Unsurprisingly, this revelation has caused a storm on social media, with a number of fans commenting on the situation in humorous ways.

Twitter user @CreamSodinator didn’t waste any time in cracking a joke by suggesting Danis could troll Rogan’s wife. This was clearly a reference to ‘El Jefe’ trolling Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal, a situation that has led to a controversial lawsuit.

Users @StickySnipes, @neelzify and @dotYexy all stated that they didn’t see why Dillon Danis warranted an appearance on TJRE.

“There is nothing remotely interesting about Dillon to have a 1 hour conversation with him.”

“Not everyone needs to be on a podcast”

“okay? Does he think he’s entitled to be on the podcast?”

Despite all the publicity around Danis’ upcoming fight with Paul, meanwhile, user @RisingPhoenixTV outright stated that he’d never heard of him.

“No idea who Dillion (sic) is”

@RomezWrld, meanwhile, suggested that Rogan could be a fan of Paul, explaining the lack of invite.

“He is probably a Paul fan”

@KeithSmiling seemed to have some sympathy for Danis but also suggested that Rogan just didn’t have too much interest in his upcoming fight.

“Oof that’s rough. I don’t think Joe cares to much for his fight against Logan and probably ain’t worth his time.”

On the other hand, @bagelluvr45 seemed to have no time for Danis whatsoever.

“Joe Rogan actually interviews genuine guys with knowledge and real audiences, not this loser”

Joe Rogan Dillon Danis: What did Sean O’Malley say about ‘El Jefe’?

Dillon Danis might be smarting about the fact that he hasn’t been invited onto Joe Rogan’s podcast, but the same cannot be said for UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley.

‘Sugar’ recently appeared on TJRE, and interestingly, the subject of Danis’ upcoming fight with Logan Paul came up.

As most fans are aware, the build to the fight, which is set for October 14, has centered around Danis trolling Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal.

This recently led to Agdal filing a lawsuit against Danis, something O’Malley spoke about. He stated that the situation must be “f*cking stressful” for the grappler leading into his big fight.

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss this below [from 1:32].