"Would have been disrespectful" - Fans rejoice as UFC officially moves upcoming Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong to main card from prelims

A small change has been made to the UFC 299 card as the bout between Petr Yan and Song Yadong was recently moved up to be a part of the main card.

It was originally believed that the bantamweight clash would be the featured prelim on an extremely stacked card, but journalist Marcel Dorff recently took to X to clarify that the bout order had been updated. He wrote:

"Updated bout order #UFC299 (per UFC website & ESPN)"

As per the updated order, a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida will now serve as the featured prelim.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the news. One user wrote:

"Thank god. Song Yan as featured prelim would have been disrespectful"

Others stated that they believed the UFC 299 card was better than the UFC 300 one, with comments like:

"How did they manage to make this card better than 300"

"10/10 card and perfect bout order"

"Excellent card from top to bottom"

One user, @Majick666 was of the opinion that UFC 300 is still a better card, even though the main event has not been announced yet. They wrote:

"Everybody saying this card is better than 300 don’t realize 300 only has 5 unranked fighters on the whole card, but they’re still fan favorites (Miller, Nickal, Brundage, Garbrandt, Lopez), and 10 either current or former champions."

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong - How do they match up?

Petr Yan will head into his UFC 299 bout with Song Yadong needing a win if he hopes to challenge for the title again.

After his devastating loss to Merab Dvalishvili, which extended his losing skid to 3 fights, he will need to make a statement against the surging Yadong to prove that he belongs at the top of the bantamweight division.

Yan holds a professional MMA record of 16-5, and has fought for the belt twice, albeit unsuccessfully. He is a well-rounded mixed martial artist, with 7 KOs, 1 submission and 8 decisions to his name.

His opponent, Song Yadong holds a record of 21-7, with 1 draw and 1 no-contest. He has 9 KOs, 3 submissions and 9 decision wins on his record. He is coming off an impressive decision win over Chris Gutierrez, where he showed new wrinkles to his game in the grappling department.

With a win over Petr Yan, he could propel himself top the top five of the bantamweight division, and put himself just one win away from a title shot.