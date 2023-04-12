"Would have to fight with a blindfold" - Fans react to Max Holloway's hopes of a fourth clash against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski have clashed three times in the octagon, with Volkanovski prevailing each time. Holloway has not given up hope of competing against Volkanovski for a fourth time, despite having lost to him three times.
The first two fights were razor-thin, with several fans asserting that the Hawaiian had done enough to get his hand raised. However, the third and most recent fight at UFC 276 was a decisive victory for Volkanovski, who left Holloway bloodied and battered.
Given that Volkanovski is 3-0 in the series, booking a fourth fight would be difficult for the UFC. However, Holloway remains optimistic about a fourth fight. Max Holloway stated on a recent episode of ESPN MMA's UFC Journey:
“A lot of people are like, ‘It’s hard to get a fourth with him – there’s a lot of things that need to happen.’ I’m like, you could tell me whatever it is, I’m not even supposed to be here. I was never, ever supposed to be a UFC champion at any point in my career, supposedly. So at the end of the day, don’t count it out.”
MMA fans began speculating about the conditions under which a fourth bout between Volkanovski and Max Holloway would take place. One fan wrote:
"Volk would have to fight with a blindfold."
Another fan hilariously wrote:
"Maybe if Volk loses an arm? 145 too easy for Volk bruh!!"
Yet another fan gave out an elaborate plan to set up the fourth clash:
"The fans need to flood Volks social media, and Max's and Dana's. That's the only way. Flood the gates and continue to flood. Email @arielhelwani and tell him to talk about it. etc. etc."
Check out some of the tweets below:
Max Holloway is determined to get even with Alexander Volkanovski, regardless of weight class
Max Holloway hasn't ruled out a rematch with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway has already lost three times against Volkanovski, the most recent being at UFC 276 in July last year, but the former champion is optimistic that they will fight again.
Max Holloway is set to take on surging contender Arnold Allen this weekend at a UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City, Missouri.
With the exception of his three defeats to Volkanovski, Holloway has dominated the majority of the division, including a victory over current interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Presenting his case for a fourth fight in the aforementioned interview, Max Holloway stated:
“Me and that man [Volkanovski], we’re in the division. There’s somebody [Rodriguez] that is one ranking above me that I won before I lost that last one. MMA is a wild sport... anything can happen. Don’t be surprised if you see a fourth with the dude, because I wouldn’t be.”
He added:
“We’re not that far off. If it’s at 145-pounds, if it’s at 155-pounds, [Volkanovski and I] might run it back. But first things first, I’ve got to do my job. I’ve got to keep winning. He’s got to do his job. He’s got to keep winning, and we’ll go from there.”
Check out the full episode below: