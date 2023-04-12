"Would have to fight with a blindfold" - Fans react to Max Holloway's hopes of a fourth clash against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski have clashed three times in the octagon, with Volkanovski prevailing each time. Holloway has not given up hope of competing against Volkanovski for a fourth time, despite having lost to him three times.

The first two fights were razor-thin, with several fans asserting that the Hawaiian had done enough to get his hand raised. However, the third and most recent fight at UFC 276 was a decisive victory for Volkanovski, who left Holloway bloodied and battered.

Given that Volkanovski is 3-0 in the series, booking a fourth fight would be difficult for the UFC. However, Holloway remains optimistic about a fourth fight. Max Holloway stated on a recent episode of ESPN MMA's UFC Journey:

“A lot of people are like, ‘It’s hard to get a fourth with him – there’s a lot of things that need to happen.’ I’m like, you could tell me whatever it is, I’m not even supposed to be here. I was never, ever supposed to be a UFC champion at any point in my career, supposedly. So at the end of the day, don’t count it out.”

MMA fans began speculating about the conditions under which a fourth bout between Volkanovski and Max Holloway would take place. One fan wrote:

"Volk would have to fight with a blindfold."

Another fan hilariously wrote:

"Maybe if Volk loses an arm? 145 too easy for Volk bruh!!"

Yet another fan gave out an elaborate plan to set up the fourth clash:

"The fans need to flood Volks social media, and Max's and Dana's. That's the only way. Flood the gates and continue to flood. Email @arielhelwani and tell him to talk about it. etc. etc."

BTD @brennandauzat @OnPointMMA If Max finishes Arnold Allen, it would be hard to deny him again, but at the same time it seems like he needs more so idk @OnPointMMA If Max finishes Arnold Allen, it would be hard to deny him again, but at the same time it seems like he needs more so idk

Ollyveira @kowenyc



I love Max and want him to get it, but 4 fights after losing 3 is a lot @OnPointMMA If Max beats Allen and then whoever the number 1 contender is (aside from him), I think you can start to justify it. But at the very minimum, two wins.I love Max and want him to get it, but 4 fights after losing 3 is a lot @OnPointMMA If Max beats Allen and then whoever the number 1 contender is (aside from him), I think you can start to justify it. But at the very minimum, two wins. I love Max and want him to get it, but 4 fights after losing 3 is a lot

Chinny @ChinnyGamingYT @OnPointMMA i think either 2 more fights or an absolue dub over arnold it depends tho cos volk has nearly cleared the division + if volk can go to 155 again @OnPointMMA i think either 2 more fights or an absolue dub over arnold it depends tho cos volk has nearly cleared the division + if volk can go to 155 again

Skinny Mathias @SkinnyFormal @OnPointMMA It’s just not possible imo. If he were to beat Volk then they’d have to have a 5th fight no? Being down 1-3 and not getting a rematch against a guy who beat u 3 times is insane, and 5 fights against the same guy is not it man @OnPointMMA It’s just not possible imo. If he were to beat Volk then they’d have to have a 5th fight no? Being down 1-3 and not getting a rematch against a guy who beat u 3 times is insane, and 5 fights against the same guy is not it man

Ethan @Ethan62631425 @OnPointMMA If max beats allen and if yair beats volk, max should face emmett toporia winner. If max beats allen but if volk beats yair, volk should face ilia emmett winner and max should just face a lower ranked up and Comer. @OnPointMMA If max beats allen and if yair beats volk, max should face emmett toporia winner. If max beats allen but if volk beats yair, volk should face ilia emmett winner and max should just face a lower ranked up and Comer.

Dement_Al @Dement_Al @OnPointMMA Volk destroyed Max at their last match, so how many it's gonna take. @OnPointMMA Volk destroyed Max at their last match, so how many it's gonna take.

Turtle king @Turtle_King_The @OnPointMMA Nothing except destroying the entire top 10 with ease @OnPointMMA Nothing except destroying the entire top 10 with ease

Max Holloway is determined to get even with Alexander Volkanovski, regardless of weight class

Max Holloway hasn't ruled out a rematch with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway has already lost three times against Volkanovski, the most recent being at UFC 276 in July last year, but the former champion is optimistic that they will fight again.

Max Holloway is set to take on surging contender Arnold Allen this weekend at a UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the exception of his three defeats to Volkanovski, Holloway has dominated the majority of the division, including a victory over current interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Presenting his case for a fourth fight in the aforementioned interview, Max Holloway stated:

“Me and that man [Volkanovski], we’re in the division. There’s somebody [Rodriguez] that is one ranking above me that I won before I lost that last one. MMA is a wild sport... anything can happen. Don’t be surprised if you see a fourth with the dude, because I wouldn’t be.”

He added:

“We’re not that far off. If it’s at 145-pounds, if it’s at 155-pounds, [Volkanovski and I] might run it back. But first things first, I’ve got to do my job. I’ve got to keep winning. He’s got to do his job. He’s got to keep winning, and we’ll go from there.”

