Israeli fighter Haim Gozali received backlash for voicing his excitement about Khamzat Chimaev’s medical issues.

Earlier this week, the MMA community was shocked by a social media post made by Chimaev showing him in a concerning medical condition. The rising UFC middleweight contender provided an update on X by sharing the following message:

“I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away, I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you. I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do.”

Most people were focused on wishing Chimaev a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Gozali offered a different perspective, as the Israeli fighter continues to have a personal vendetta against Muslims due to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

Once Chimaev’s update was re-posted on Instagram by MMA Junkie, Gozali took to the comment section and had this to say:

“The work of the righteous is done by others😂”

Gozali’s comment about Khamzat Chinaev

Fans bombarded Gozali with backlash for his controversial message:

“you are only famous for hating on Muslim fighters. Imagine that being your identity 😂😂 live it with sh*rmoot”

“zionist baby kill, er stfu. You're not gonna fight khamzat 😂”

“khamzat would kill your a*s bare-handed”

“go crawl back into the hole you came from old man. Go buy some more diapers instead of spewing your garbage on here.”

“shut the f*ck up smelly ass colonizer. The work of the righteous almost got your kind exterminated in the early 40’s.”

“Ok rolling tumbleweed a*s”

Instagram comments supporting Khamzat Chimaev

Does Khamzat Chimaev have his next fight booked?

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020 and quickly became a superstar by securing three wins in two months. Unfortunately, ‘Borz’ has been plagued with injuries and illnesses, making him less active than he and his fans want.

Chimaev last fought on October 21, 2023, when he defeated Kamaru Usman on short notice after Paulo Costa pulled out with an injury. The majority decision win against Usman pushed the 29-year-old to the number nine ranking in the UFC middleweight division.

The Russian-born superstar doesn’t have his next fight booked as he focuses on his health. Once he returns, Chimaev is expected to fight in a number-one contender bout or a top-ranked matchup to set up a title shot.