"Would have quit if his nose broke mid fight" - Fans react as T.J. Dillashaw picks Luke Rockhold to win in a fight against Sean Strickland

T.J. Dillashaw seems confident that Luke Rockhold can overpower the most recent version of Sean Strickland. Fans have reacted to Dillashaw's remarks.

Ad

Strickland locked horns with UFC middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312 and lost via unanimous decision. After that, Rockhold attacked and criticized 'Tarzan' for his lackluster performance, labeling him as "fake."

Rockhold and Strickland were scheduled to lock horns at UFC 268, however, the matchup never came to fruition as Rockhold backed out due to an injury.

In a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw picked the 40-year-old to win in a fight against the UFC 312 version of 'Tarzan' by saying:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The Sean we’re watching in this fight, Luke pieces him up."

JAXXON PODCAST shared the aforementioned remarks on Instagram.

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments about Sean Strickland below:

Ad

Fans joined the debate and weighed in with comments like:

"Luke would have quit if his nose broke mid fight"

"I like Luke’s chances since Sean isn’t a heavy hitter"

"Put them in a room together in 2025. Strickland walks out."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @jaxxonpodcast on Instagram]

Luke Rockhold blasts Sean Strickland for not delivering at UFC 312

Luke Rockhold is no longer in the UFC however he still wants a piece of Sean Strickland.

Ad

Recently, after Strickland’s loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, Rockhold heavily criticized 'Tarzan' on The Ariel Helwani Show. The 40-year-old who believes that Strickland failed to deliver on his promise, said:

“We all watched the fight. We all heard this guy talk about ‘To the death, Dutchman, to the death. This motherf***er talks such a big game, and then he b*tches out and basically quits in the fight after he breaks his nose... Just look at him out there just talking... I’m just tired of fake people. You see everything he presents himself as, which he is not.”

Ad

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments about Sean Strickland (1:25):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.