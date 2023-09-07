Xiong Jing Nan eager to prove she’s the best at any style in special rules match with ‘Wondergirl’

ONE women’s strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Xiong Jing Nan of China is out to showcase her vast range as a fighter when she takes on Thai striker Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak later this month.

‘The Panda’ battles Wondergirl in a special rules striking match, part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Xiong Jing Nan said she is excited for her upcoming fight and is eager to prove once again that regardless of any style, she is among the best, if not the best, in the game.

The 35-year-old Evolve MMA standout said:

“Victory would mean that I can go into a new area and conquer it. I hope it will let more people know that you can be the best, even in a different style.”

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves.

Kicks, knee and elbow strikes are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

Xiong Jing Nan was last in action in September 2022, successfully defending the ONE strawweight world title against atomweight queen Angela Lee in their all-champion clash. She won by unanimous decision.

Two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion Wondergirl, for her part, is in search of a bounce-back win after losing by unanimous decision to Australian Lisa Kyriacou in her previous match in July.

ONE Fight Night 14 is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.