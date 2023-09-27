Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach says ‘The Panda’ isn’t taking ‘Wondergirl’ for granted

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan has enlisted the aid of former WBA boxing world champion Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco to help her prepare for her upcoming matchup.

Xiong is set to face Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Francisco, who has been sharpening Xiong’s boxing, shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup.

‘Gintong Kamao’ said:

“It’s really hard to predict a knockout, it’s really hard to predict that. As for me, I know and I’m sure that Jing Nan will win. I’m confident that she’ll win. I just don’t know which round. It can happen in the first round or the second round or even the third round. Of course, it depends on how the opponent operates and I’m sure Wondergirl also prepared really well for this."

“We both had very long preparation times, we had almost three months to prepare for this fight. So we’re not discounting the opponent. We really prepared hard for this and we focused most of our preparation for Jing Nan.”

With Francisco, a world-class boxer and former world champion guiding Xiong, there’s no question ‘The Panda’ will be confident heading into the bout.

ONE Championship’s one-of-a-kind special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.