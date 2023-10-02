Xiong Jing Nan says the sky’s the limit for talented ‘Wondergirl’: “She has plenty of room to improve herself”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak earned the respect of ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan after their epic battle at ONE Fight Night 14 last weekend.

‘The Panda,’ who finished off ‘Wondergirl’ in the third round of their special rules striking contest, admitted she was surprised by how talented Thai fan-favorite is.

In her post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Xiong had nothing but praises for the 24-year-old, who bravely went toe-to-toe with arguably one of the best strikers in women’s MMA:

“With Wondergirl, I was very surprised because she is very young very talented, and very fast. And you can see, she damaged my face.”

The Chinese megastar said she also expects ‘Wondergirl’ to achieve great things in the sport, adding:

“I think she is a very good athlete and I think she still has plenty of room to improve herself in the future because she's very young and very talented.”

Watch Xiong Jing Nan’s full SCMP MMA interview:

Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ made history at ONE Fight Night 14, figuring in the first-ever women’s special rules showdown.

The fierce warriors exchanged haymakers in their punches-only affair as they delighted the fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and those watching at home.

While ‘Wondergirl’ had her moments, Xiong Jing Nan’s experience was just too much for her in the end, as she suffered a TKO loss in the final round.

Xiong was considered the heavy favorite for this match-up, but said ‘Wondergirl’ deserves the same admiration and respect for putting up an excellent fight. She added:

“Every aspect of [martial arts] we all put in hard work. There’s a risk factor for everyone. So actually before the fight, I really didn't like people saying which aspects are better or which athlete is the underdog. So I hope everyone respects the athletes.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available free on Prime Video for existing subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates