Xiong Jing Nan says smaller gloves give her ‘more speed and power’ for special rules match

At ONE Fight Night 14, ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is set to compete in a contest that will be the first of its kind.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete in a special rules match-up that will put her striking to the test.

As one of the best boxers in ONE Championship’s MMA divisions, the Chinese champion will look to showcase her skills against Thai striker Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

While Jaroonsak may be far more experienced when it comes to striking-only rule sets, this contest will take place in four-ounce MMA gloves with boxing only.

Having demonstrated her slick skills with her hands on multiple occasions under the ONE Championship banner, and coming into MMA with experience in this field already, the strawweight champ is confident that this rule set will play into her strengths.

The bigger test will be for her opponent to try and use her range and experience in striking to make the most of the weapons that she is able to use this time around.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Xiong Jing Nan spoke about how the familiarity she has in this special rules match-up will allow her to still feel at home.

The Evolve MMA athlete offered:

“It is very helpful for me to use small gloves in this contest as they are the same as those in MMA. It will make for more speed and power.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.