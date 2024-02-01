"Yanks getting the raw deal", "Surprisingly low" - Fans divided over Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk PPV price for US audience

Fans are split on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk PPV price.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' will headline a pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia later this month. The bout will be an incredibly important one in terms of history. The winner of the contest will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era of boxing.

Furthermore, the winner will be the first individual to unify the heavyweight titles since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' famously accomplished that feat over 24 years ago and will be on hand as the special guest of honor for the bout this month.

With that in mind, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is an extremely important bout. While fans knew that the fight would take place on pay-per-view, the price has now been revealed. The Feb. 17 DAZN event will cost $69.99 for those over in America.

While the pay-per-view is cheaper than other high-profile fights, such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, not everyone is a fan. On X, several fans reacted to the news with anger about the price of the event. Some even joked that they would drop DAZN as a result.

One of the reactions read:

"Yanks getting the raw deal yet again"

However, others were pleasantly surprised about the pay-per-view price. It's safe to say that fans are split on this one. Another fan said:

"Surprisingly low"

Who is fighting on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard?

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk streaming price might be a bit high, but the card is excellent.

Obviously, the main event between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' is the main draw. However, there are still many other interesting fights that fans can look forward to on Feb. 17.

In the co-main event, cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will face Mairis Briedis again. In their first outing back in 2022, the Australian scored a decision win. Opetaia will look to keep the momentum going and defeat Briedis again later this month.

Next up is the return of the undefeated Joe Cordina, who will face Anthony Cacace. Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will return for the first time since May 2022 to face cruiserweight prospect Robin Sirwan.

Lastly, the rising prospect Isaac Lowe will return to Saudi Arabia to face Hasibullah Ahmadi. As of now, other boxers, including Moses Itauma, Bakhodir Jalolov, and David Nyika, have been linked to the event. However, their opponents haven't been revealed.