"Yeah Ankalaev is cooked" - Fans react as Dillon Danis shares post-training snap with Alex Pereira a few weeks removed from UFC 313

At UFC 313 next month, Alex Pereira will finally fight no.1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light-heavyweight title. 'Poatan', who is also a former UFC middleweight champion, will attempt to defend his 205-pound throne for a fourth time by dispatching the dangerous Dagestani.

Ahead of his bout, Pereira's teammate, BJJ blackbelt Dillon Danis, shared an Instagram photo of them posing for the camera after training:

"Great training with my brother @alexpoatanpereira today🗿⚔️"

Many fans are reacting to the post. @r_maroine wrote:

"Yeah ankalaev is cooked"

Meanwhile, @mikeyconlon1_ros said:

"so weird seeing alex with a middle finger 😂"

Comments on the post. [Image credit: @dillondanis on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the post. [Image credit: @dillondanis on Instagram]

Alex Pereira promises to "make fun" of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

One of the major talking points for the upcoming title bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is the challenger's plan to stand and trade with the champion. There are two key things that make this gameplan puzzling to MMA fans: one, Pereira's penchant for knocking people out once he touches them, and two, Ankalaev's Dagestani wrestling background.

Even the most casual of fans would assume that Ankalaev will utilize the one facet of MMA that Pereira isn't known for. That facet, which he is also quite adept in, has historically beaten some of the greatest strikers in MMA history. Still, ufc-307" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Ankalaev insists on standing and banging with the heavy-handed Brazilian.

Responding to Ankalaev's bold plan, Pereira told Ariel Helwani:

"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents. Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of."

It's either Ankalaev is being cunning and truly plans to wrestle, or he knows something we don't. While his wrestling background is a valuable weapon against a KO artist like Pereira, Ankalaev has respectable striking himself.

In the UFC alone, the Dagestani warrior has knocked out six opponents, all on the feet. Perhaps he is really onto something here. We'll soon find out.

