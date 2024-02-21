"Yes more ads like this please" - Fans react to Brandon Moreno's hilarious UFC-themed advertisement for ESPN's SportsCenter

Former UFC flyweight kingpin Brandon Moreno has partaken in a hilarious skit for ESPN's SportsCenter. His acting prowess and the hilarious skit have, in turn, piqued the interest of the MMA community.

The UFC and ESPN appear to have collaborated for a rather hilarious ESPN SportsCenter advertisement. As seen in the ad's video, tweeted by the UFC's official X handle, the date and time shown are February 23 and 5:43 a.m. respectively, while the location is mentioned as "ESPN Offices."

Sounds of muffled yelling and clapping are heard coming from an elevator. The closed elevator door opens to reveal Moreno in UFC attire, which he'd usually don while making his way to the UFC's famed octagon for an MMA bout.

Meanwhile, it's suggested that Brandon Moreno's team is cheering for him and hyping him up for his day at work at the ESPN Offices. Moreno's team motivates him by stating:

"Let's do this! You're gonna have a great day! You're gonna have a good day! Let's crush it! Let's be super-productive! You got this champ! You got this, Brandon! Let's get ready!"

'The Assassin Baby' and his team then exit the elevator, whereas a seemingly indifferent woman looks on as the elevator door closes.

Watch the advertisement below:

MMA fans soon chimed in, calling for more advertisements like the one Moreno starred in. An X user jestingly highlighted that leaving the indifferent individual alone in the elevator was the right decision.

One fan jokingly insinuated that they'd like someone to similarly hype them up for their desk job. Others expressed their excitement about the Mexican MMA stalwart's return to the octagon.

Many netizens lauded the advertisement's creativity. Furthermore, a fan alluded that a Funko Pop element could've made it even better, alluding to Moreno's being a Funko Pop and Lego aficionado. One fan notably tweeted:

"yes more ads like this please"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno to face old foe amid quest to reclaim title

A former two-time undisputed UFC flyweight champion, Mexico's Brandon Moreno is scheduled to face a familiar opponent in his next octagon outing. 'The Assassin Baby' is booked to clash against Brandon Royval. Their first encounter witnessed Moreno win via first-round TKO at UFC 255 in November 2020.

Their highly-anticipated rematch will be a five-round flyweight bout, which would serve as the headlining fight of the UFC Mexico City event on Feb. 24, 2024. Brandon Moreno's last fight saw him lose his flyweight belt via split decision in a closely-contested fight against current UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, in July 2023.

Besides, Brandon Royval is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Pantoja in December 2023. Considering the variables at play, the consensus is that a victory for Moreno over Royval could help him re-enter the title picture at 125 pounds. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.