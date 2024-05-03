"YES. This needs to happen" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira gets called out by top UFC lightweight

Charles Oliveira may have a potential opponent lined up after picking up a narrow defeat at UFC 300.

Less than a month after last competing in the octagon, Oliveira has been called out by fellow top lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot, who served as the backup to the UFC 294 title fight. Gamrot first called for the rematch immediately after Oliveira's recent loss to Arman Tsarukyan and has since doubled down on his callout.

Some fans were excited about the potential matchup, primarily due to Oliveira's popularity. One fan commented:

"YES. This needs to happen"

Others, however, were less enthused, with certain groups of fans criticizing both fighters. A considerable amount expressed distaste for Gamrot's fighting style, with one fan calling the Polish lightweight a "hugger."

The fan wrote:

"Tell that hugger he gets slept in 2 rounds"

Other fans commented:

"Spam shot should fight Hooker"

"Makes sense. @ufc"

"He doesn't deserve the Charles fight"

Who did Mateusz Gamrot beat before calling out Charles Oliveira?

Mateusz Gamrot has had a successful run in the lightweight division but has yet to find his way into the title picture. However, with three straight wins over ranked lightweights, the former KSW lightweight champion could be on the doorstep of his first UFC championship opportunity.

Gamrot last competed at UFC 299, extending his win streak to three with a comeback win over Rafael dos Anjos. After being knocked down in the first round, Gamrot fell back on his wrestling to out-point the former champion en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Before the win over dos Anjos, Gamrot scored a win over Rafael Fiziev due to injury and out-wrestled Jalin Turner to a split decision nod. Before his current win streak, Gamrot lost to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Following his KSW career, Gamrot debuted in the UFC in 2020 at 17-0 but lost to fellow debutant Guram Kutateladze. The Pole would win four straight to enter the top 10 leading into his matchup with Dariush.