"Yikes a vegan" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis pressuring Nina-Marie Daniele to proclaim liking "meat" ahead of UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis recently collaborated with Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of his UFC 312 headliner against Sean Strickland. During the pair's interaction, the middleweight champion had a light sparring session with the social media influencer, before insisting that she admit to liking meat.

For context, Daniele is a vegan, meaning she does not consume any food derived from animals. This prompted Daniele to take to X/Twitter, where she shared a brief clip of their training session. In the caption, she joked:

"Forcing a vegan to say they like meat is criminal behavior LOL. New video w/ UFC champion Dricus du Plessis is out tomorrow!"

Several X/Twitter users formed a thread under the post to share their thoughts on her being a vegan, while also commenting on her humorous training session with du Plessis.

Fans chimed in with comments like:

"Yikes a vegan..."

"You are a vegan? Damn how didn't Sean give you the Sneako treatment already?"

"Well now we wanna know what you eat in a day."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dricus du Plessis sparring Nina-Marie Daniele

Daniele keeps much of her personal life guarded, with even Strickland recently claiming that her public persona differs greatly from her actual personality behind closed doors.

Dricus du Plessis will be facing a close friend of Nina-Marie Daniele's this weekend

At UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis looks to continue his middleweight title reign by scoring his second title defense against Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated rematch. 'Tarzan,' himself a former middleweight champion, is known to share a friendly relationship with Nina-Marie Daniele, and the two have posted a lot of content together on social media.

Strickland and du Plessis had a closely contested bout back at UFC 297, with the South African ultimately emerging victorious on the scorecards.

By doing so, 'Stillknocks' took the middleweight strap from Strickland, but the latter has insisted that he was the rightful winner, and that the judges got it wrong on the night.

