"You already failed!” - Mike Perry goes off on Eddie Alvarez during heated final face-off ahead of BKFC 56

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez are set to go to war in the main event of BKFC 56 this weekend in a much-anticipated clash.

The pair will square off for the 'King of Violence' title, and at their final face-off yesterday, 'Platinum' shared a glimpse of the fireworks fans can expect when the two men meet in the ring.

Perry let Alvarez know that he wasn't taking their upcoming fight seriously enough. He pointed to 'The Underground King' weighing in at 175.7 pounds – the limit is 176 pounds – as the reason for his comments.

Mike Perry stated before the weigh-ins that due to there being a title at stake, it was a championship fight, and he weighed in at 174 pounds as a testament to his belief.

During the final face-off, Perry went off on his opponent, saying:

"You already failed because you ain't make championship weight. You think this is a joke. This ain't real to you! I f***ing did this s**t like a man, like a champion! You don't think it's real. This ain't no game bro!"

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez share their final thoughts ahead of BKFC 56

Bare Knuckle FC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend as they host arguably their biggest card yet. BKFC 56 is set to be headlined by the much-anticipated clash between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez, two men known for their violent displays.

Both fighters are currently undefeated in bare-knuckle boxing, with 'Platinum' holding a 3-0 record in BKFC, while Alvarez is 1-0. Given Perry's experience in the sport, he enters this weekend's fight as a -200 favorite.

During yesterday's weigh-ins, both men shared their final thoughts ahead of fight night.

Perry said:

"I'ma box his socks off dog, he ain't ready for me. He ain't make championship weight, he thinks it's a game. He came for a check, I'ma break his neck."

Alvarez said:

"Yeah, he's bigger, but I'm from Philadelphia man. We're home of the hustle. He get s**t done! We get s**t done!"

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet